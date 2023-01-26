‘RHOP’: Where Is Gizelle Bryant From?

Polarizing Real Housewives of Potomac OG Housewife Gizelle Bryant has become a staple on the reality TV franchise. Raised in a politically charged family and formerly married to a pastor, she has since made a name for herself. Where is Bryant from, and what is her net worth?

Where is Gizelle Bryant from?

Gizelle Annette Bryant was born September 9, 1970, to politician and civil rights activist Curtis and Joanne Graves in Houston, Texas.

At the time, her father served as a Democratic member of the Texas House of Representatives until 1973, when he relocated his family to Washington D.C., where Graves began working for NASA in its academic affairs division and as its Director for Civil Affairs.

Fall is here—and so is the drama—when #RHOP returns with a supersize premiere Sunday, October 9th on @BravoTV! For the full Season 7 trailer, click here: https://t.co/kTxlKqL87D pic.twitter.com/5tA7zoU69p — Gizelle Bryant (@GizelleBryant) September 6, 2022

Bryant, who has two other siblings, graduated from Virginia-based Hampton University, where she received a degree in marketing.

After graduation, she moved to Baltimore and began working for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People as an events planner. There, she met motivational speaker Jamal Bryant, and the couple married in 2002. He became the founder and pastor of the eventual megachurch Empowerment Temple AME, making her First Lady.

What is Gizelle Bryant’s net worth?

Their marriage didn’t last long as rumors that Jamal allegedly had affairs with congregation members, at times resulting in children. Therefore, Gizelle filed for divorce, and the two officially separated in 2009. The couple had welcomed three daughters together, Grace (17) and twins Angel and Adore (16).

In 2016, she debuted on The Real Housewives of Potomac for Bravo’s Washington D.C.-based installment.

A year later, she launched EveryHue Beauty in hopes of catering to every woman’s complexion. However, it shut down in late 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In November 2021, the reality TV star and fellow Green-Eyed Bandit Robyn Dixon teamed up for the podcast Reasonably Shady. It has since received a nomination for the Outstanding Arts and Entertainment Podcast at the NAACP Image Awards. As of 2023, her reported net worth is $4 million.

Is Gizelle Bryant still with Jamal?

After divorcing Jamal, the RHOP star moved on with former professional basketball player Sherman Douglas. Season 3 highlighted their relationship, which appeared to show the reality star happy and in love, but they permanently ended things in May 2019 after he stood her up for a second time.

Following their split, Gizelle announced she and Jamal had reconciled nearly 10 years after their divorce at the season 4 reunion. Bryant began spending time at his Atlanta-based church, and they opened an Arizona-based restaurant for their daughters.

However, rumors began to swirl that the two faked their reconciliation for a season 5 storyline, and castmates, namely “rival” Karen Huger, relentlessly questioned her about it. At the reunion, alum Monique Samuels arrived with an infamous binder containing alleged messages between the pastor and another woman where he admitted to faking the romance.

Although Gizelle acknowledged the phone number in the reported conversation belonged to Jamal, she refused to talk about it. Additionally, he responded to the claims in an Instagram Live, saying he dated the woman in question while single. However, Gizelle and Jamal called it quits again, likely permanently, shortly later. The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays on Bravo.