‘RHOSLC’: Angie K. Threw Jen Shah a ‘Lifeline,’ She Threw Angie’s Shoes Overboard

There’s a divide among The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City in the season 3 episode “High Heels in the High Seas.” The housewives are on a trip to San Diego planned by the one and only Jen Shah, who got some help from Angie Katsanevas regarding lodging. This isn’t the first time Angie K. has helped Jen with a location for an event. Her home served as the venue for Coach Shah’s birthday earlier this season of RHOSLC. In a recent interview, the Bravoleb explains why she offered her home to Jen for Sharrieff’s party in the first place.

Angie Katsanevas hosted Coach’s party because she didn’t have a venue

“She was five days away from her husband’s birthday party with no location,” Angie explained on Two Ts In a Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge. The rollerskating rink Jen initially planned to host the party at pulled out. Angie got involved and called the venue because she’s “very persuasive,” but it didn’t help. Then, she offered to help Jen secure a club she belonged to as a venue, but Jen didn’t want the location. That’s when Angie K. offered up her house.

She didn’t know anyone at the party and joked about it being a housewarming party, but in reality, Angie opened her home to help a friend in need. “I threw her a lifeline, like here you go I’m going to help you out not knowing she was going to go MIA,” Angie said. Ironically, a future Jen Shah would throw something of Angie’s into the water during their trip to San Diego.

Jen Shah’s wire fraud case caused party planning problems

Despite having a venue locked down the struggles to plan Coach’s birthday party continued. After offering her home as a location, Angie K.’s party planner backed out of the event. In hindsight, she realizes why vendors were backing out left and right. It’s likely because of the legal charges looming over Jen Shah.

“Jen was still standing by that she was innocent and I was standing by her as a friend,” Angie said. “She hadn’t pled guilty yet when we were planning the party. So I think I viewed her in a different light in that moment.” Shah initially pleaded not guilty in charges to commit wire fraud, but changed her plea when she appeared before U.S. District Court Judge Sidney Stein in July 2022.

Angie K.’s net worth is $5 million, but she was still mad about the $1,500 shoes Jen threw in the water

Despite having thrown Sharrieff’s party, there was some conflict between Angie and Jen during their San Diego trip. First, Jen poured champagne onto Angie’s head amid the house tour. That tension carried over into the RHOSLC episode “High Heels in the High Seas.” Frustrated with Angie, who Jen claims “can’t take a joke,” Jen was inspired by Heather Gay to throw Angie’s $1,500 pair of shoes into the water.

“No one touched your shoes, Angie,” Jen assured her in the episode. However, Angie’s shoes and a veggie tray were not safe from the RHOSLC star. Angie K.’s net worth is reportedly $5 million (via Gossip Next Door), but that doesn’t mean her disgust with having her shoes overboard was unwarranted.

For more Real Housewives tea, listen to iHeartRadio’s Two Ts In a Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge. Watch new episodes of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Wednesdays on Bravo.