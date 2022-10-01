‘RHOSLC’: Bravo Breaks Out 1 of Jen Shah’s Most Disturbing Comments to Kick Off Season 3

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah is facing years behind bars after pleading guilty to fraud charges. The recent season 3 premiere indicated that her legal drama will be front and center in the new episodes. And to kick things off, Bravo broke out one of the most disturbing comments Jen made before her arrest.

Jen Shah | Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

‘RHOSLC’ star Jen Shah pleaded guilty to fraud charges in July 2022

After RHOSLC documented Jen’s March 2021 arrest in season 2, Bravo cameras followed her federal court case for the new season as she pleaded guilty to fraud charges. Jen was allegedly one of the masterminds behind a telemarketing scam that targeted hundreds of elderly people nationwide.

Originally, Jen entered a not guilty plea in her case and proclaimed her innocence on RHOSLC. But in July, she reversed that plea to guilty in front of US District Judge Sidney Stein in Manhattan federal court.

According to Page Six, her plea agreement calls for up to 14 years in prison and restitution of up to $9.5 million. She is scheduled to be sentenced on November 28.

In the season 3 trailer, Jen blamed her longtime assistant Stuart Smith for the fraud scandal. She claimed she wouldn’t be “in this thing at all” if it wasn’t for Smith.

Bravo breaks out 1 of Jen Shah’s most disturbing comments to kick off season 3

In the first two minutes of the RHOSLC Season 3 premiere, viewers witnessed a disturbing comment that Jen made when filming an interview for season 1 back on December 9, 2019.

“What I’ve done for the last 20 years is direct response marketing. I make millions,” Jen bragged to Bravo cameras. “Hey, you’ve gotta do what you’ve gotta do for money. I’m like the Wizard of Oz.”

The mood quickly changed when the episode returned to the present day and Sharrieff Shah Sr. told his wife, “Our time is coming. I just can’t lie to you. This is a test for all of us.”

In the sneak peek of the episode that Bravo released before the premiere, viewers watched Jen say, “I want to f***ing kill myself and just not be here,” before later exclaiming, “Everything’s been taken away from me. Everything!”

The ‘RHOSLC’ star is still getting support from co-stars Meredith Marks and Heather Gay

Jen stars on RHOSLC with castmates Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, and Whitney Rose. Meredith and Heather have continued to support Jen through her legal battle, and they both showed up in New York City for Jen’s pre-trial hearing.

“Jen and I are still speaking. And more than ever, I think she probably needs some support from people around her,” Marks told Page Six.

“It is still an open case. She has not been sentenced, so it’s nothing she can speak freely about. So that’s why I would never ask any questions either — because I know she can’t talk about it.”

New episodes of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City air Wednesdays on Bravo.

