‘RHOSLC’: Chris Harrington Allegedly Had a Second Burner Account to Troll Lisa Barlow

Last season, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City guest Angie Harrington accused Lisa Barlow of interfering with her event, ultimately leading to her husband creating a fake Instagram profile to troll her. Although he took accountability for one, Lisa claims he operated a second burner account aimed at her as well.

Chris Harrington admitted to creating fake Instagram accounts

A couple of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast members have had issues with Angie Harrington since she accused Lisa Barlow of interfering with her event last season.

For example, her husband Chris admittedly created a fake Instagram account to troll Jen Shah and Lisa. Therefore, the Housewives didn’t want anything to do with her, but Heather Gay invited Angie to a few events, including a ski day and choir auditions, which stirred up drama.

Another #RHOSLC name I’ve heard from a couple people… Angie Harrington. Husband is Chris Harrington (InsideSales COO) pic.twitter.com/bCl3UdC7v9 — Allison Croghan (@AllisonCroghan) November 16, 2019

While Angie has apologized to Jen, she hasn’t said much to Lisa, even though the account was reportedly aimed at her.

During the November 18 episode of the podcast Morality Corrupt, the New York native explained how she discovered Chris operated the @shahexposed account since the Harringtons never admitted it to her.

Lisa Barlow says Chris made a second burner account aimed at her

According to Lisa, she began noticing the comments and thought they came from someone she knew due to the “personal” nature.

Therefore, she brought it to her younger cousin, who used a reverse search hack on TikTok to find information on the person operating the account.

the night lisa barlow ascended to god tier housewife #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/tJMBQUF5ZE — alex (@alex_abads) January 31, 2022

The RHOSLC star identified Chris as the person behind it because he used the same email and phone number to create it. She also revealed he ran a second fake account, @marysapostles, that included a link to a phony website LisasLiesMatters.com.

When asked how she reacted when she figured out the Harringtons operated the account, Lisa explained she brought it up in a tweet when the two got into a back-and-forth exchange. She pointed out that the couple hasn’t denied their involvement with the fake accounts or apologized to her for them.

Angie Harrington only apologized to Jen Shah for the fake accounts

Last season, Angie accused Lisa of forcing caterers to pull out of her event. However, Lisa insisted she had nothing to do with it.

During season 3, Whitney Rose told Lisa about an alleged rumor involving her giving sexual favors for a courtside ticket at a Utah Jazz game. She named Angie as her source, creating tension between Lisa and her former friend.

They came face to face at Heather’s ski day, but the New York native refused to talk to Angie. When the friend of the show appeared in a later episode to audition for Heather’s choir, Jen confronted her about her husband making the fake Instagram account.

After initially denying she knew about it, Angie eventually apologized. Lisa also had a problem with the burner account as she claimed the account trolled her, even though it was named after Shah. However, Angie didn’t apologize to Lisa or acknowledge how the social media profiles targeted the New York native. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays on Bravo.