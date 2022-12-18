‘RHOSLC’: Jen Shah Clarifies Why She Will Not Attend Season 3 Reunion

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah won’t attend the season 3 reunion. In a recent statement, she explained why.

In a December 2022 Instagram post, nearly five months after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud for her part in a long-running telemarketing scheme, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah revealed she would not make an appearance at the season 3 reunion.

In a statement uploaded to her Instagram, in which she turned off the comments, the reality star claimed that Bravo executives told her not to attend the reunion in September 2022.

According to Shah, it upset her because she wanted to clarify situations that happened throughout the season with her castmates. Then, two months later, the Utah native claimed the executives changed her mind and asked her to attend.

She stated she looked forward to telling her truth when the cast reunited with producer Andy Cohen as host. However, when she informed the crew that she would not discuss her current legal case or upcoming sentencing, Shah claims the executives said they “expected” her to talk about it as it’s a storyline. Therefore, the reality star decided to back out per legal advice and feels the expectancy doesn’t respect her or her family.

Shah recently asked the judge for a lenient sentence

The day after uploading her statement, CNN reported Shah asked the judge for a lenient sentence, requesting three years in prison instead of the 11-14 range.

In her four-page letter, titled, “How I got involved in the situation?” the reality star claimed she made poor decisions and developed abominable relationships due to “personal painful experiences” she went through at the time.

Following her March 2021 arrest, which played out in The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 2, Shah pleaded guilty in July 2022 after insisting she was innocent in several episodes where the castmates discussed her legal situation.

Although it appears as though co-stars Meredith Marks, Heather Gay, and Lisa Barlow supported Shah, none of them wrote one of the 30 letters of support to the judge. The RHOSLC star’s attorneys have claimed their client didn’t administrate the scheme and should receive a lower sentence. While she insists she wasn’t directly involved with the victims, many of whom are elderly, she’s accused of finding and distributing the leads for the scheme to mark. Shah is scheduled for sentencing on January 6, 2023.

Shah’s husband also asked the judge for a lighter sentence

Shah’s husband, Sharrieff, who she affectionately refers to as Coach, also submitted a note to the judge asking for a lenient sentence.

In the six-page letter, he called his wife a “truly good woman” and backed her statement that relationships with sadistic people influenced her poor decisions.

Additionally, he bragged about his wife helping the community during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic by buying a sewing machine to make masks that she distributed.

He also claimed she frequently pulled over to give hand sanitizers and masks to homeless people. Finally, he insisted Shah isn’t a “career criminal” and pointed out that a lighter sentence allows her to work sooner so she can begin paying the $9 million restitution fine. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays on Bravo.