‘RHOSLC’: Lisa Barlow Claims Castmates Invited Someone They Thought She Had an Affair With to Season 2 Event

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow had an infamous hot mic moment last season that former close friend Meredith Marks isn’t over yet. Their husbands later talked about the situation but didn’t come to a resolution as the blame game continued. However, Lisa claimed Meredith knew about Whitney Rose, apparently inviting someone the cast thought Lisa had an affair with to an event.

Whitney Rose revealed rumors about Lisa Barlow during ‘RHOSLC’ Season 3

During the November 16 episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3, Meredith Marks’s husband Seth talked to Lisa Barlow’s husband John at a Coach Shah-hosted barbecue.

Their wives aren’t on good terms following Lisa’s infamous hot mic moment, but their conversation didn’t get anywhere as John continued to note that Meredith spread rumors about Lisa having an affair.

Whitney getting Cameron's number from Angie Harrington and then talking on the phone with him for three hours to get the story straight from the source is top-tier Housewife behavior. #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/m5HhRUklk8 — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) December 13, 2021

RELATED: ‘RHOSLC’: Meredith Marks Addresses ‘Lies’ in Lisa Barlow’s Hot Mic ‘Tirade’: ‘Maybe It’s Projecting’

When Seth relayed the discussion to Meredith, she got upset, pointing out that Whitney Rose actually repeated the story about Lisa allegedly giving sexual favors for courtside basketball tickets.

Not wanting to talk about anyone behind anyone’s back anymore, Whitney revealed the information to Lisa while the cast took a trip to Arizona. Whitney used Meredith’s name when repeating the rumors as the two previously talked about it, which confused the other Housewives as they thought the celebrity designer might have something to do with it.

Lisa said her castmates invited someone they thought she had an affair with to an event

Following the episode, Lisa claimed that Meredith talked badly about her before the hot-mic moment.

For example, the New York native said Whitney admitted that the castmates invited someone they thought Lisa had an affair with to her season 2 Wild Rose Beauty event.

Andy reading Lisa's hot mic moment word-for-word on the #RHOSLC reunion as they cut to a three-way split screen between him, Lisa and Meredith just ended me. pic.twitter.com/3wecfYNkhN — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) March 7, 2022

She claimed she’d only met the mystery guy, who is over 10 years her junior, with her husband, and insisted nothing happened with him.

According to Lisa’s source, Heather talked to the man for a while to see if they actually hooked up, while Jen Shah and Meredith knew about it but didn’t say anything. Additionally, she pointed out that Meredith, her friend at the time, refused to give her the time of day at the event.

Lisa’s claims sparked a back-and-forth between her and Meredith

A fan account tweeted the clip of Lisa making her claims, and Meredith quickly responded, insisting she didn’t know about the situation.

The celebrity designer claimed she found out about it several months afterward during a conversation with Whitney. “You cannot hold me responsible for something I knew nothing about,” she claimed.

These three hiding and eavesdropping on Meredith and Lisa is absolutely sending me. #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/Qq53ESUSxo — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) January 24, 2022

RELATED: ‘RHOSLC’: Whitney Rose Denies ‘Bulls***’ Rumors That Her Company Is Failing

However, Lisa clapped back, claiming there was footage of Meredith admitting to knowing the man attended the party.

Although she acknowledged Whitney invited the person, Lisa still holds her former friend accountable because she “knew the intent.” Meredith reiterated that she didn’t know anything at the time of the party, to which Lisa responded, “you’re unhinged.” The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays on Bravo.