‘RHOSLC’ Reunion Part 2: What Time It’s on and Speculation Surrounding Season 4

Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City officially ends tonight. The RHOSLC reunion part 2 airs on Feb. 1 on Bravo. Find out what time RHOSLC is on tonight and how to watch. Plus, get a refresher on what happened in the first half of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 reunion. We also have some insight about the possibility of the RHOSLC returning with new episodes in season 4.

Meredith Marks, Heather Gay, Andy Cohen, Whitney Rose, Lisa Barlow | Charles Sykes/Bravo

‘RHOSLC’ Season 3 finale airs tonight on Bravo at 8 p.m. ET

Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City will conclude tonight with part 2 of the reunion special. Tune in to Bravo on Feb. 1 at 8 p.m. ET to find out how Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, and Whitney Rose conclude the season.

‘RHOSLC’ reunion recap: part 1 was full of shade

Last week, Bravo aired part 1 of the RHOSLC reunion. All of the cast including Angie Harrington, Angie Katsanevas, and Danna Bui-Negrete were present, minus Jen Shah. She did not film for the reunion because her sentence was pending at the time. Shah was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison on Jan. 6, 2023.

The first half of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion focused on the cause of Heather’s black eye. Spoiler alert: she blacked out. The Shah Exposed Instagram account and Jen’s trial were also big topics of discussion. There was plenty of shade thrown among the RHOSLC cast throughout the episode. Catch up on the first half of the reunion at NBC.com.

Fans can expect the drama to continue in the second half of the reunion. They’ll even get to hear the RHOSLC husbands’ thoughts on all of the drama this season.

‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Season 4 might not happen

Amid major fan backlash, the RHOSLC will reportedly be put on “pause” with no guarantee of a return for season 4. A recent report from the anonymous Hollywood rumor account Deux Moi said RHOSLC fans could hear a “no plans to bring it back” announcement soon, much like The Real Housewives of Dallas, unless the producers can find a whole new cast.

Heather Gay tells TV Deets EXCLUSIVELY that she wants Angie Harrington holding a snowflake and teases Mary Cosby's possible return to #RHOSLC for Season 4. pic.twitter.com/Tmp7lEHIEK — TV Deets (@tvdeets) January 31, 2023

“After a whole season with practically no storylines (and an even worse reunion that hasn’t aired yet), execs seem to be scrambling with the SLC housewives,” a source shared (via All About TRH). “None of the women have received deals for a 4th season which was supposed to start filming this month and has now been pushed to ‘probably February’ with no specific date.”

Bravo has not made an official announcement about the future of the RHOSLC franchise. However, Andy Cohen seems hopeful the show will continue. The King of Bravo said he was “feeling good” about season 4 and claimed to “have excellent casting” in the works on his SiriusXM radio show. Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for updates.