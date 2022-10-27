‘RHOSLC’ Season 3 Episode 5: Lisa Barlow ‘Not Interested’ in Angie Harrington’s ‘Lies’ and Whitney Rose Takes Back Her Power

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 Episode 5 focused on the ladies as they dealt with the fallout from the Arizona vacation that ended emotionally. Lisa Barlow met with Angie Harrington but refused to talk to her, and Whitney Rose took back her power.

Jen Shah finds out her trial is postponed during ‘RHOSLC’ Season 3 Episode 5

In March 2021, Jen Shah was arrested for conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering due to her alleged role in a telemarketing scheme.

The last episode concluded with Jen leaving the cast’s Arizona getaway for New York to prepare for her trial.

When she returned, the cameras caught the Housewife participating in a “soul gazing” activity with her husband as an exercise from their couple’s therapy.

Jen opened up about her postponed trial date to Coach and claimed the delay upset her because she had stressed out about it and wanted it to be over.

Meredith Marks wants to host a charity fashion show

Meredith Marks and her husband Seth met up with their son Brooks who visited from college.

After joking with their son about a secret romance, Meredith opened up about her sister Myra’s foundation she started for mental health facilities.

According to the Housewife, the services helped Myra’s son and her nephew Alex, resulting in her sister wanting to give back.

Therefore, Meredith is planning a charity fashion show and asked Brooks, who’s working on another collection, to participate.

Lisa Barlow gets emotional over her sister’s divorce

In the last episode, Whitney Rose claimed friend of the show Angie Harrington told her and Heather Gay that Lisa Barlow performed sexual favors for Utah Jazz courtside tickets.

When Heather claimed she didn’t remember, it upset Whitney, who felt that her friend should have had her back.

John Barlow insisted he didn’t believe the gossip, pointing to Angie’s involvement in the catering debacle last season as proof.

Additionally, Lisa phoned her brother Brian to discuss their sister’s divorce. The Vida owner became emotional when talking about their three other siblings with ex-spouses. Lisa pointed to it as a reason the infidelity rumors hurt her feelings.

Whitney Rose terminates membership with the LDS church

Episode 5 featured Whitney getting her document notarized that stated her intent to remove herself as a member of the Church of Latter-Day Saints.

She opened up about the repentance process, which included giving “inappropriate” details about cheating on her then-husband to an all-male counsel.

The Housewife explained she was taught that her actions would result in an ex-communication but noticed that didn’t happen because it would put her then-spouse in a bad light.

Therefore, she stopped believing in the religion, admitting she felt “preyed on” and “manipulated” by the all-men counsel. Whitney views leaving the church as using her voice and taking back her power.

The drama came to a head at Heather Gay’s ski day

Heather stopped by Angie’s house to fill her in on what happened in Arizona. The friend of the show claimed she never spread rumors about Lisa and referred to Whitney as a “pot stirrer.” By the end of the conversation, Heather invited Angie, in addition to her cousins and other friends, to a ski party.

At the lodge, Lisa barely hugged her former friend of 20 years and was confused about why Heather invited her, knowing the situation. She later vented to a group involving Jen, who filled in Heather. Therefore, the Beauty Lab owner talked to Lisa and claimed she didn’t intentionally invite Angie to cause drama.

Additionally, Angie spoke to Whitney and denied telling them about Lisa at the NBA game. The friend of the show attempted to approach Lisa, but the New York native made it clear that she wasn’t “interested in the lies” and walked away.

Although the two have known each other for 20 years, Lisa noted she’s done with Angie for the betrayal. Additionally, Heather and Whitney attempted to talk out their differences. However, they both doubled down on their original stances, resulting in them “agreeing to disagree.” Whitney also told Heather that the Beauty Lab owner “weaponized” her healing journey, to which she apologized. However, Whitney isn’t sure if Heather means it and admits it would take her time to move past the situation.

What to expect in ‘RHOSLC’ Season 3 Episode 6

The preview for the upcoming episode featured Jen and her husband playing at a trampoline park, presumably to ease her stress as she continues to prepare for her trial.

Additionally, Justin reveals he might have gotten fired due to Whitney’s participation in the show, which upsets her.

Angie will continue getting more involved as she and her husband meet with Meredith and Seth for dinner. However, it turns out that someone other than Lisa could have a problem with the new addition.

Jen told Heather that Angie’s husband allegedly created an Instagram account using the username “Shah exposed” and isn’t OK with her frequent appearances. The rest of the season will probably focus on Jen and her trial, the fallout from Justin’s firing, and Angie’s “lies.” RHOSLC airs Wednesdays on Bravo.