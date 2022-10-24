‘RHOSLC’: The View Co-Hosts Says Andy Cohen is Biased in Treatment of Jen Shah’s Conviction Compared to Teresa Giudice

As Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs, fans are waiting to see how Jen Shah will fare at sentencing in her telemarketing scheme trial. After a year of pleading innocent, Shah changed her plea to guilty and admitted to knowing she was selling the elderly nonexistent marketing services. She’s scheduled to be sentenced in Dec. 2022.

Recently, Cohen revealed that Shah might not return for Season 4 of the show moving forward. Shah, and co-hosts of The View, believe that Cohen’s treatment of her is biased compared to stars in other franchises, like Teresa Giudice.

Andy Cohen says fans may not see Jen Shah in future seasons of ‘RHOSLC’ amid her guilty plea

Cohen initially believed Shah. During the Season 2 reunion, she was grilled on whether or not she was innocent. Shah even stated that she believed her race contributed to the alleged shakedown. Since the change in her plea, he says it changes things for her future on the show. She faces upwards of 14 years in prison.

“Once we wrapped [Season 3 and] she pled guilty, I think that was kind of, unfortunately, the end of, you know, the engagement there,” he said at 2022 BravoCon. “But I hope to sit down with her and talk to her at some point on camera because I have a lot of questions for her.”

He previously expressed disappointment in Shah while discussing her guilty plea on his SiriusXM radio show. “I’m especially upset for her victims,” Cohen said of Shah while speaking with Jonah Hill. “I’m upset that she lied for so long and claimed to me that she was an example of someone being wrongly accused…I’m also upset because, frankly, you get to know someone, and you get to like them. You want to cheer them on, and you hate to think that they’re capable of this behavior.”

‘The View’ co-host calls out Bravo honcho over treatment of Jen Shah vs Teresa Giudice

While discussing Cohen’s comments about Shah, the co-hosts of The View gave their take on how Shah is being handled. First, Goldberg noted that she’s not the first Housewife in any franchise to be charged with a crime. “Teresa Giudice served 11 months in prison for this, but they didn’t cut her off, is that indicative of a double standard?” Goldberg asked.

Sunny Hostin made an observation about a pattern of Bravo stars coming on the shows only for their criminal activity to be exposed. Other stars like Erika Girardi have also come under federal investigation. “There seems to be a lot of criminality going on,” Hostin added.

Newbie Alyssa Farah Griffin called out Cohen’s inconsistent punishment of the stars. “I tend to think Andy is right with this to be like until you get this figured out we’re separating. But they’ve got to be a little more consistent,” she declared.

Jen Shah responds to Andy Cohen

Shah caught wind of Cohen’s remarks, and she’s not taking them lightly. In one Tweet from a fan posted Oct. 18, a follower wrote, “Andy announced that @TheRealJenShah no longer works for bravo, but Teresa and her ex-husband literally got a spin-off when they did a crime. at what point do we stop letting the double standards for POC go on? #whiteprivilege #rhoslc.”

Shah responded by writing: “That’s a great question…” She also has shared cryptic posts to her Instagram account in light of Cohen’s comments about not being taken down.

