‘RHOSLC’: Who Gave Heather Gay a Black Eye? Fans Investigate

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay showed her recently sustained black eye and scratches but refused to name the person who gave them to her. Therefore, fans have come up with their own theories.

During episode 12 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3, Heather Gay revealed a black eye and scratches down her arm to Jen Shah after summoning her to her room on the third day of a girls’ trip.

However, she refused to talk about it, instead asking Jen to help her create a cover story.

Guess we finally know how Heather got her black eye… #RHOSLC https://t.co/lUhuxchwTP — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) December 15, 2022

The ladies then invited Meredith Marks into the room to show her the bruises before revealing them to everyone else. Heather refused to name the person who apparently assaulted her and opted not to discuss it in her confessionals.

Several viewers were confused by her actions and behavior regarding the situation and quickly took to social media to share their theories about what happened to the once-favorite Housewife.

Many ‘RHOSLC’ fans think Jen Shah gave Heather a black eye

Before the incident, Lisa Barlow and Heather approached Jen about their “toxic” relationship, but the Utah-based reality star didn’t take kindly to it. Instead, she got offended, and the conversation ended after Jen revealed an attempted suicide.

The ladies then attended a Marilyn Monroe-themed dinner, where Heather found out about Whitney Rose’s desire to take a “friendship break” and later stayed up late partying.

Jen Shah watching everyone try to investigate who punched Heather #rhoslc pic.twitter.com/0XcrRd0XT6 — Sophie Ross (@SophRossss) December 22, 2022

In the morning, Heather revealed her injuries. Many fans began investigating the black eye as she refused to talk about it, and some viewers painted Jen as the culprit. One Twitter user believes Jen is the “only person” in the cast who would physically hit someone, as she’s previously put her hands on Lisa. Another pointed out that the usually outspoken reality star is “uncharacteristically quiet” and seems uneasy when the cast discusses Heather’s injuries.

Someone else admitted they felt the Beauty Lab owner was covering for Jen due to her body language. Someone else believes Heather won’t say anything as a result of her friend’s ongoing court case. Additionally, Jen wasn’t invited to BravoCon and reportedly won’t attend the reunion, causing a fan to think Bravo blocked her due to her potential involvement with the altercation.

Some ‘RHOSLC’ fans think Heather gave herself the injuries

Other fans think Heather gave herself the injuries, accidentally or not, and is making a big deal out of it for a storyline. One Reddit user explained they don’t think Heather sustained the black eye in the early morning of Day 3 of the trip, as editing suggests.

They continued, pointing out they felt that the “deep bruise” Heather appears to have would take a couple of days to develop the color. Instead, the person believes the reality star might have gotten the bruise at some point during the first day and noted she wears her sunglasses all day the next day.

When the bruise got too obvious to continue covering up, the user thought production, and Heather decided to turn it into a storyline. Additionally, they claimed the reality star gave herself scratches as they appeared closer to her armpit, where her tube top sat.

They believe she scratched herself accidentally when she repeatedly pulled her top down to flash her boobs after the Marilyn Monroe-themed dinner. Viewers might have to wait until the reunion to find out the story behind Heather’s injuries. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays on Bravo.