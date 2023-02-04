‘RHUGT’ Season 4: Caroline Manzo Was Not the Only Former Star That Had Drama With Brandi Glanville

Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3 has yet to premiere, but filming for season 4 is already underway. Bravo revealed in January that another season of the spinoff would take place in Marrakech, Morocco, starring eight former housewives — many of whom fans haven’t seen in a while. But just two weeks into filming, reports emerged that one of those returning housewives had been fired due to “inappropriate” sexual behavior toward a co-star.

Brandi Glanville | Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for WE tv

‘RHUGT’ Season 4 stars share their excitement

On January 9, the official Bravo Twitter account revealed the season 4 cast of RHUGT and told fans that the ladies were headed to Morocco to begin filming.

The cast list consists of Vicki Gunvalson and Gretchen Rossi from Real Housewives of Orange County, Brandi Glanville and Camille Grammer Meyer from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille from Real Housewives of Atlanta, and Alex McCord and Caroline Manzo from Real Housewives of New York.

After the cast announcement, many cast members took to social media to share their excitement for the trip to North Africa.

“Yes, the rumors are true! I am coming back to your TV screens! Let’s go 2023! I’m super excited for this Epic Trip!,” Gretchen — who starred on RHOC from 2008 to 2013 wrote on her Instagram Story. Meanwhile, Camille told fans, “Oh here we go! Should be a lot of fun!” and Caroline wrote,”See you soon ladies!”

Caroline Manzo wasn’t the only former star to have drama with Brandi Glanville

Just days into filming the new season, reports emerged that two RHUGT cast members had been removed from the set early before filming wrapped. Then, it was reported that one had been fired.

According to People, Brandi and Caroline “exited” the spinoff early after the RHOBH star went “too far” during a party and kissed the RHONJ alum multiple times during the night without her consent.

“It was unwanted,” an insider claims. “And Caroline’s distress over the matter did not seem to stop Brandi. Things escalated and physical boundaries allegedly were crossed that Caroline felt were serious and uncomfortable.”

But that’s not all. According to a tip submitted to Bravo and Cocktails, Caroline wasn’t the only one to have drama with Brandi.

“Prior to the incident with Caroline, Brandi, and Camille got into it. Camille TORE into her regarding the Denise situation. It’s going to be explosive to watch,” the tipster shared.

Now, The Sun is reporting that Bravo has officially fired Brandi from the entire Housewives franchise.

Why did Caroline Manzo leave ‘RHUGT’ Season 4 early if Brandi Glanville was to blame?

With Brandi apparently at fault in the middle of all this drama, why did Caroline also leave filming early? The story goes that Brandi was told the next morning that Caroline was uncomfortable with her behavior at the party, so she sent a text message to apologize.

Then, the situation was reported to Bravo execs. That’s when the decision was made to remove Brandi from filming. They did not do the same for Caroline, though. She decided to exit early so she could “process this outside of the reality TV environment,” according to an insider.

A second source claims that Caroline’s costars and the production team supported her decision to leave before filming wrapped.

The first two seasons of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip are now playing on Peacock. Premiere dates for seasons 3 and 4 have yet to be announced.