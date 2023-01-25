‘Rick and Morty’: Adult Swim Cuts Ties With Justin Roiland – How Will the Series Continue?

Adult Swim has decided to part ways with Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland. Roiland has been the voice of the leading characters, many more and has developed the show since its inception. But due to reports of domestic abuse, Roiland landed in scorching hot water and will permanently leave the animated series as Adult Swim goes on without him.

Justin Roiland visits the #IMDboat At San Diego Comic-Con 2022 | Michael Kovac/Getty Images via IMDb

‘Rick and Morty’ co-creator Justin Roiland was charged with felony domestic abuse

According to The Hollywood Reporter, on Jan. 12, Roiland faced domestic abuse charges in Orange County, California, from an alleged 2020 incident. The report stated he was charged with “one count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud or deceit.”

At the time, Jane Doe was dating the series co-creator and reported he had “wilfully and unlawfully inflict corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition.” Roiland pleaded not guilty and was released on bail that August. Adult Swim did not make an official comment about the criminal charges, and Jane Doe issued a protective order against Roiland. Since then, the co-creator has still dealt with court appearances.

On Jan. 25, Adult Swim announced that Roiland would no longer be the co-creative mind behind the animated series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Adult Swim/Cartoon Network/Boomerang senior vp communications Marie Moore stated, “Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland.”

The Rick and Morty official Twitter account posted saying, “Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland. Rick and Morty will continue. The talented and dedicated crew are hard at work on Season 7.”

Justin Roilan was the voice behind Rick, Morty, and a few other characters in the animated series

Rick and Morty chronicle the bizarre galactic adventures of an alcoholic scientist and his teen grandson. All the while, they include the rest of their family in their antics. Roiland was well-known for voicing the leading characters of Rick and Morty. Fans knew of his habit of drinking in the recording booth to get Rick’s drunken slur accurate. In the animated series, Roiland also voiced Mr. Poopybutthole, Mr. Meeseeks, and the Council of Ricks.

With Roiland leaving Rick and Morty, Adult Swim plans to recast the leading characters and the co-creator’s other roles. The animated series is locked in with the network to produce a 70-episode run that accumulates to 10 seasons in total.

Rick and Morty aired its sixth season, which ended its run on Dec. 11. The team of the animated series will march ahead to fulfill the requirements of the deal made with Adult Swim alongside co-creator Dan Harmon. Roiland’s departure from Rick and Morty does not seem to raise worry among fans. Over the years, there have been many online videos of fans being able to mimic Rick and Morty’s voices almost seamlessly.

Where did ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 6 leave the main characters?

At the start of the season, the two characters had to atone for the chaos left behind by Evil Morty and his success in leaving the Finite Curve. By the Rick and Morty finale, it is Christmas time, and Rick gets gifts for everyone. Morty fulfills his lifelong dream of owning a lightsaber. Like most, he plays Fruit Ninja. But one minor hiccup leads to the world almost ending.

Morty fumbles and the lightsaber falls head-first to the ground in perfect alignment. The lightsaber is making it sway to the Earth’s core. While trying to stop it, Morty learns the real Rick has been stashed away trying to find Prime Rick in Rick and Morty. Meanwhile, a robot Rick appeases the family.

The only thing better than getting a PS2 in 2000 pic.twitter.com/k4vJ8PAKnN — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) December 11, 2022

Rick and Morty Season 6 has the President intervene to force Morty and Robot Rick to save the world. The President later betrays him by stealing the lightsaber. But the President commits the same error as Morty. Morty goes on a revenge mission in true Star Wars fashion and learns the Robot Rick truly wanted to be seen as his grandfather.

By the end, Morty returns home and learns Rick has had a breakthrough. Prime Rick exists in multiple timelines and reveals it will be the central theme for Rick and Morty Season 7. Once again, Rick’s haunting past searching for the evil version of himself will take hold of everyone and be in the spotlight with Roiland no longer in the picture.