‘Rick and Morty’ Season 6 Drops Its First Trailer – Intergalactic Missions With the Smith Family

There is not much time left until the premiere of Rick and Morty Season 6, as the series premieres its first official trailer. Fans have been waiting for the season after the fifth season’s shocking finale storyline and cliffhanger. The Rick and Morty Season 6 trailer is packed with gunfire and fighting across the universe and raises some questions about the storyline.

‘Rick and Morty’ Season 6 trailer has Rick on adventures with the family

Set to Black Sabbath’s “Paranoid,” Rick and Morty are again traveling the galaxy in a whirlwind of dangerous missions. But this season promises more of the Smith family’s involvement. Fans see Rick trying to develop a new invention as Jerry panics about what they are doing. Rick answers that they are leaving the dimension. It is only one of the tiny tidbits fans see as the extended trailer shows Rick, Summer, and Morty amid alien terrorists.

In faithful Rick and Morty fashion, the series makes more pop-culture references. Rick tries to help Summer by telling her to “Die Hard it.” With Summer being a 17-year-old, she says she has never seen it. The rest of the trailer for Rick and Morty Season 6 shows the Smith family escaping the clutches of robotic soldiers as Rick’s ship explodes. There is one welcome surprise.

Fans will see Clone Beth’s return but are unsure how that storyline plays out. It is safe to say that the new season will be over the top. According to IGN, Justin Roiland says, “Season 6 is f*cking amazing. It really is a f*cking quality season.”

Will the new season address what Evil Morty did?

The episodes of Rick and Morty do not often have a continuing storyline thread. But there are snippets of storylines that appear throughout certain episodes. One of the bigger ones is Evil Morty which ended the fifth season on a dramatic cliffhanger.

As fans know, Evil Morty’s plan was revealed and his manipulative ways. By the end of the season, he succeeds in breaking the Finite Curve to escape the fate of Rick and Mortys for good. He also destroys the Citadel of Ricks. The question is whether Rick and Morty Season 6 will continue to address this storyline, but the trailer reveals nothing. Without the Citadel of Ricks, what happens to Rick and Morty and the universe?

The series released a previous teaser of flashbacks to the season and the events that occurred. A voiceover has Summer say there is someone out to kill them. Morty also says that Rick cannot outrun his past. With the Citadel gone, Rick’s foes might be out to get him.

When does ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 6 premiere on Adult Swim?

The trailer for Rick and Morty Season 6 does the job of getting fans excited for new episodes. The season will premiere on Sept. 4 on Adult Swim at 11 p.m. EST. It will follow the same format of premiering a weekly episode. But it is unclear if the season will also have a mid-season finale.

According to Digital Spy, the season will have 11 episodes. Some of the episode titles include “Bethic Twinstinct,” “Ricktional Mortpoon’s,” and “A Rick in King Mortur’s Mort.”

The season also comes with a small summary that gives nothing away. According to Inverse, “It’s Season 6 and Rick and Morty are back! Pick up where we left them, worse for wear and down on their luck. Will they manage to bounce back for more adventures? Or will they get swept up in an ocean of piss! Who knows?! Piss! Family! Intrigue! A bunch of dinosaurs! More piss! Another can’t miss season of your favourite show.”

