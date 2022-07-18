‘Rick and Morty’ Season 6: Everything We Know So Far

Fans are eagerly awaiting news about Rick and Morty Season 6. The two-part fifth season ended its run in September of 2021. The two characters go on the ultimate adventure that leads to a jaw-dropping finale involving the actions of Evil Morty. While Rick and Morty Season 6 has been confirmed, there is little information about its release date and storylines.

‘Rick and Morty’ Season 6 is reportedly coming in 2022

The popular adult animated series is part of Adult Swim’s plan to produce a total of 70 episodes. With 10 episodes each season, fans will get roughly 10 seasons of the series. With the fifth season having two installments and developing a future complex storyline, fans want to know about Rick and Morty Season 6.

According to Digital Spy, a 2022 release date was revealed at the Adult Swim Festival 2021 in November. But the creators and Ault Swim have yet to give a set date. The sixth season is speculated to premiere sometime this summer.

Matt Webb Mitovich said on TV Line, “I am told that Adult Swim is currently in production on Season 6, to premiere later this year.”

Where to watch the first five seasons of ‘Rick and Morty’?

Fans will want to catch up on Rick and Morty’s latest adventures before the sixth season. While most episodes have standalone storylines, the fifth season has a connecting thread involving the mystery and return of Evil Morty. In the second half of the season, more of Rick’s backstory is revealed, and how the Citadel of Rick’s was created.

Above all, fans see the return of Evil Morty and how his grand plan that began in prior seasons. Without giving away major spoilers, Rick and Morty Season 5 finale involves the Central Finite Curve and what Evil Morty plan to use it for.

While Rick and Morty is by Adult Swim and airs on cable television, fans can catch up on the animated series through Hulu and HBO Max. Both streaming platforms have complete seasons for fans to binge-watch.

‘Rick and Morty’ is already renewed for season 7

While fans await news about Rick and Morty Season 6, there is a sense of relief knowing the series is far from over. Rick and Morty Season 7 and future seasons are greenlighted for production. Future seasons are also speculated to have 10 episodes per the 70-episode contract.

While news of the sixth season is still under wraps, the writers have given small teasers about Rick and Morty Season 7. Writer Alex Rubens posted on Twitter, “Am I allowed to say we started writing Rick and Morty Season 7? (If not we didn’t and I’m not).”

Writer Cody Ziglar also posted on Twitter, “That’s a friggin’ wrap on Rick & Morty season 7. We all stared into the abyss & saw the face of God & It was a Gundam. God is a Gundam & does the Naruto run. Unprecedented.”

Where will Rick and Morty’s crazy adventures across the galaxy lead them? Who can say as fans await Rick and Morty Season 6? Also, the anticipated anime spinoff.

