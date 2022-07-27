‘Rick and Morty’ Season 6 Gets an Official Premiere Date for September

Adult Swim releases news Rick and Morty fans have been desperately awaiting. After months of speculation, Rick and Morty Season 6 gets an official premiere date for early September. The sixth season is part of Adult Swim’s 70-episode contract with the series. After the jaw-dropping finale of the second half of the fifth season, fans wanted more, and they are finally getting it.

According to Deadline, Adult Swim officially reported the premiere date for Rick and Morty Season 6 is Sunday, September 4, at 11 p.m. ET/PT. Fans knew the new season would premiere later in 2022, thanks to the Adult Swim Festival in 2021.

It looks like fans do not have to wait much longer for the new season, but details about its storyline have not been revealed. Adult Swim has also not released how many episodes will be in Rick and Morty Season 6.

Upon the official premiere date, Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim and Cartoon Network, teased, “It’s hard to overstate the impact of Rick and Morty. More than a hit show, it is truly a global phenomenon. As we prepare to launch this soon-to-be iconic season, we will be giving fans a unique way to be part of the fun – so keep your eyes peeled.”

Ripped and ready – Season 6 coming September 4th pic.twitter.com/RfvA1x5ELj — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) July 27, 2022

Where did the fifth season leave the popular animated characters?

The second half of the fifth season left the door open to much more complicated multidimensional stories. Rick and Morty will have to address the chaos that ensued thanks to the villainous plan of Evil Morty. The teased character made a complete introduction and gave Morty a hard-hitting reality check about his grandfather.

Fans learned how the Citadel of Ricks was created and why. The season also delved into Rick’s backstory after the death of his wife, which led him to a murderous rampage across the universe. He vowed to find the person responsible and killed multiple Ricks. To preserve themselves, the Ricks created the Citadel with the help of the central Rick.

But the real turmoil of the season came when learning Evil Morty had a plan of his own. Having grown tired of the endless cycle of Ricks and Mortys, he set out to create his own future. By the end of the season, Evil Morty breaks free of the Central Finite Curve.

