Rick Ross Isn’t the Only Celebrity With a Multi-Million Dollar Car Collection He Couldn’t Drive

Rick Ross is one of the most successful celebrities in the music industry, with 11 studio albums, including chart-topping albums like Trilla (2008). Besides music, Ross has an affinity for cars as he boasts over 100 cars, including modern luxury models and classic cars.

Rick Ross | Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Usually, it’s safe to assume a car collector must at least have a driver’s license. That wasn’t the case with Rick Ross until recently, when he obtained his driver’s license in 2021. Let’s find out what motivated him to get a driver’s license and take a closer look at his car collection.

A closer look into Rick Ross cars

Rick Ross is the founder and CEO of Maybach Music Group, a brand name that signals his love for cars. He even released songs titled Purple Lamborghini and Aston Martin. He is not your ordinary car owner but a car collector, owning a sublime collection of 100+ cars.

Despite naming his record label after one of the most iconic brands on the US luxury auto market, Rick Ross also loves classic cars. You won’t miss at least one customized Chevy Impala from the ’60s or the 1973 Impala. He also owns a couple of second-general Chevy Bel Airs and old-school trucks, such as the Chevrolet C/K.

Known in the music scene as “The Boss,” Rick Ross owns the largest estate in Georgia with the largest residential pool in the US. It would only be fitting to match such luxury with its vehicle equivalent. You won’t be hard-pressed to see luxury cars such as Rolls-Royce Wraiths (and Phantoms), and several other luxury sportscars and supercars.

Rick Ross finally gets his driver’s license at 45 years

Even with his wide-ranging collection of cars, Rick Ross wasn’t legally allowed to drive any of them until he got his driver’s license at the age of 45 years. He was even chauffeured on his way to the DMV. “I have more than 100 cars, and I just hadn’t obtained my license. So if you see me going joy riding, just know it’s one of those things,” he told Today.

But what motivated him to get a driver’s license in his 40s? As highlighted on BET, Ross said, “You know, my mom and sister pressured me, finally, I decided to take the test. It took me about an hour. I missed a few answers, but I still got it.”

That begs another question: how did he manage to avoid even a single traffic ticket? He said he always has the charm to compel the police out of writing a ticket. He replied that it’s something about his smile. Whenever he gets pulled over, the officer will have changed their mind by the time the officer approaches the car.

Rick Ross isn’t the only celebrity who waited to get a license

Rick Ross isn’t the only celeb who loves cars he couldn’t drive. Cardi B is a certified car lover with a multi-million dollar collection — but she can’t drive any of her cars. Noel Gallagher of Oasis also owns several cars, but he can’t drive any of them.

It’s no surprise celebrities with massive net worths would want to own luxury cars — even if they can’t drive them.

RELATED: 50 Cent’s White Lightning Jet Car Was Built for $1.5 Million by the Designers of the Mars Rover