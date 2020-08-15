Rihanna Wants to Join ‘RHONY’s’ Dorinda Medley at the Berkshires

Rihanna is a fan of The Real Housewives of New York City. The Grammy-award winner is no stranger to the drama on Bravo and is known to follow several reality show stars. She recently interacted with Dorinda Medley on Instagram and scored herself an invitation to the Berkshires where all the chaos goes down every season.

Is Rihanna going to appear on ‘RHONY?’

RHONY Season 12 is wrapping up in the coming weeks and the ladies of the Big Apple are seemingly ready to start their next adventure. No casting decisions have been made, but Medley can probably bet on holding an apple season 13 if she’s able to get Rihanna to guest-star.

Medley shared a set of photos on Instagram from her back yard in her home at the Berkshires. The pictures featured two deer roaming through the woods.

“Here they come and here they go,” Medley posted.

One of the comments she received was from the “Umbrella” hit maker.

“I wanna come over,” Rihanna replied.

It wasn’t long before Medley saw Rihanna’s response and said, “You know you’re invited anytime.”

Moments later Leah McSweeney saw the reply and added, “Um, I’ll be going that same weekend.”

Fans were quick to notice the interaction between the two stars and imagined all the possibilities. Some asked if Rihanna would make an appearance on RHONY and if her blurb would be, “friend of Dorinda.” Others mentioned if she would be involved in the drama that always ensues within the walls of Blue Stone Manor.

Bravo fans can only hope that Rihanna’s invite is captured by Bravo cameras for the new season.

Ramona Singer says Dorinda Medley is not OK

On one of the latest episodes of RHONY, Singer brings into question Medley’s sobriety. During their trip to Mexico, Singer noticed that Medley continues to blow up at the smallest incidents.

“We want to help you!” Singer yelled while breaking. “Don’t you understand! There’s a problem here and we want to help you. You’re not getting it! You’re getting angry at us and we want to help you. It’s really upsetting that you won’t listen.”

Over on social media, fans reacted to Medley not being nice to Singer saying that the former is “not nice when she is drunk.”

“You finally figured that out?” Singer replied.

Another fan said that Medley didn’t want to see Singer win and labeled her a “fake friend.”

“She is going through something, and I will always be there for her no matter how much she hurts me,” Singer noted.

Dorinda Medley gets defensive

The ladies of RHONY have already filmed the reunion and it is obvious that Andy Cohen will ask about Medley’s temper and accusations of alcohol abuse. During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Sonja Morgan hinted that Medley was quite defensive during the get-together.

“I think Dorinda was still very defensive about her behavior but I can understand that,” Morgan said. “Some of the questions were too directed about her drinking and I don’t think it was about drinking. I think it was more about her anger issues in general [and] where they come from.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.