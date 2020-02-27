Rihanna’s Relatable Date Night Outfit Will Inspire Your Next Business Casual Look

Rihanna is an iconic figure when it comes to music and fashion. It is no surprise that Rihanna has managed to build so much success over the past two decades. Her countless looks and flawless aesthetic never fail to impress her millions of followers on Instagram. One of her more recent looks is generating even more conversation than usual. Take a look at what Rihanna was spotted in and it will be easy to understand why so many people are obsessed with her latest outfit.

Rihanna’s reputation for unique fashion

Rihanna | Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

From the early 2000’s Rihanna’s fashion choices were praised by fans and the media. As time went on, her reputation for pulling off some of the most iconic looks continued to grow. She has given a whole new meaning to streetwear and track-pants. Her knack for trendsetting is unbelievable. Rihanna would prove that there are no limits and boundaries when it comes to fashion. This article showcases some of her most noteworthy outfits over the past few years.

Rihanna’s latest look everyone can’t stop talking about

.@rihanna's latest @FentyOfficial drop combines athleisure and evening wear into an outfit that offers the best of both worlds. https://t.co/FfUGHJHyPo pic.twitter.com/eGjRArypbB — Vogue Runway (@VogueRunway) February 12, 2020

Rihanna wore a silk hoodie dress because she’s Rihanna and she can do anything. The yellow dress ensemble is making people question the role of hoodies everywhere. Her pulled-back hair highlighted Rihanna’s choker selection. Her stilettos, sunglasses, and ankle bracelets made this a trademark look. Leave it to Rihanna to take an item like a hoodie and turn it into such a stylish statement. The Fenty dress is receiving a lot of attention at the moment.

How much money does the Fenty Dual-Fabric Hoodie Dress cost?

Rina Sawayama wore the Mustard Hoodie Dress from #Release220 at the #FENTYxBG party on February 7th to celebrate the opening of our pop-up @Bergdorfs in New York City.#FENTY pic.twitter.com/kYJL2CaOTE — FEИTY (@FentyOfficial) February 10, 2020

The Fenty Dual-Fabric Hoodie Dress is currently listed for $740 on Fenty’s website. Read more about the groundbreaking item here. The comfy but stylish look has been blowing up on Twitter.

What is Fenty?

.@FentyOfficial's first release of the decade “fuses punk military styles with sports luxe, encouraging free thinking and free movement,”. https://t.co/rQ9DygdiwG — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) February 10, 2020

Fenty is Rihanna’s brand she created for her stylish products. Just this month, Rihanna released her new fashion line that pulls inspiration from sportswear to military styles. Freedom is the message and focal point of the recently revealed collection.

Did Rihanna wear the Fenty hoodie-skirt dress for a date night?

After spending the past few years in a relationship with Hassan Jameel, Rihanna is officially single again. When Rihanna was spotted wearing the yellow hoodie-skirt dress at a popular restaurant & bar in West Hollywood, it caused a lot of speculation about whether this meant she’s dating again. After all, it does seem like she went to The Nice Guy to spend some time with A$AP Rocky. Rihanna arrived at 1 a.m., and A$AP Rocky showed up just one hour later. Everyone knows the two of them to have a bit of a complicated history. However, regardless of the past, Rihanna has shared that she is not looking for anything serious after being in a committed relationship for the past few years.

When it comes to Rihanna, her fans and the public are always curious to see what the famous musician is up to. It may have not been the most obvious choice, but Rihanna does an amazing job of transforming the look of a hoodie. The Fenty dress Rihanna was spotted in is changing the game when it comes to dressing both cute and comfy. Rihanna never seems to disappoint her loyal fans and the public when it comes to her attire. It is no wonder why she is such a popular celebrity.