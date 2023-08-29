Lisa Marie Presley's family was at odds regarding her estate after her death in January 2023.

Shortly after Elvis Presley‘s daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, died in January 2023, it appeared her mother, Priscilla Presley, and daughter, Riley Keough, were at odds regarding Elvis Presley’s estate. Four days after Lisa Marie’s memorial service, her loved ones headed to court after Priscilla filed a petition questioning the validity of a 2016 amendment to her daughter’s living trust. Months later, all appears to be well between grandmother and granddaughter. Riley says she is “happy” now that Lisa Marie’s estate is settled.

Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley went to court over Graceland

Four days after Lisa Marie Presley’s Graceland memorial and burial, Priscilla’s lawyers questioned an amendment to Lisa Marie’s living trust. The change removed both Priscilla and Barry Siegel as cotrustees.

Subsequently, the trust was handed over to Riley Keough and her brother, Benjamin. This meant they owned Elvis Presley’s Graceland mansion and a 15 percent stake in Elvis Presley Enterprises.

Benjamin died in 2020. Therefore, Riley became the sole owner of the estate, with a trust in place for Lisa Marie’s twin daughters, Harper and Finley Lockwood. After months, the family members came to a settlement.

Riley told Vanity Fair, “When my mom passed, there was a lot of chaos in every aspect of our lives. Everything felt like the carpet had been ripped out, and the floor had melted from under us.”

She continued, “Everyone was in a bit of a panic to understand how we move forward, and it just took a minute to understand the details of the situation because it’s complicated. We are a family, but there’s also a huge business side of our family. So I think that there was clarity that needed to be had.”

Subsequently, Riley addressed if Priscilla was “happy with the settlement,” which also gives 1/9 of the trust to her son Navarone Garibaldi Garcia. She shared whether her grandmother is now happy, “Things with Grandma will be happy. They’ve never not been happy.”

Did Priscilla Presley want to protect Elvis Presley’s legacy?

Riley Keough discussed some details of the lawsuit that dominated the headlines after Lisa Marie Presley’s death. She suggested the press created a narrative that wasn’t truthful.

“There was a bit of upheaval, but now everything will be how it was. [Priscilla] is a beautiful woman, and she was a huge part of creating my grandfather’s legacy and Graceland,” Riley explained.

“It’s very important to her. He was the love of her life,” she continued.

“Anything that would suggest otherwise in the press makes me sad because, at the end of the day, all she wants is to love and protect Graceland and the Presley family and the legacy. That’s her whole life.”

Riley concluded, “So it’s a big responsibility she has tried to take on. None of that stuff has really ever been a part of our relationship prior. She’s just been my grandma.”

Does Graceland feel like home to Riley Keough?

Elvis Presley’s Graceland home is in Memphis, TN | Justin Ford/Getty Images

The Daisy Jones & The Six star has a surprising opinion regarding Graceland. During her youth, she revealed she spent more time at Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch than at her grandfather Elvis Presley’s Memphis mansion.

“I spent more time at Neverland than Graceland, to be honest,” Riley explains. Her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, and Michael Jackson were wed for two years from 1994 through 1996.

She added, “That was a real home, whereas Graceland was a museum in my lifetime.”

“I always had positive and beautiful memories and association with Graceland. Now, a lot of my family’s buried there, so it’s a place of great sadness at this point in my life.” Riley explained.

Family members laid to rest at Graceland are Riley’s brother Benjamin Keough, Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis Presley, Vernon Presley, Gladys Presley, and Minnie Mae Presley. They are all together at Graceland’s Meditation Garden.