Rina Sawayama Says ‘John Wick’ Co-Star Keanu Reeves Can ‘Turn off the Celebrity’

This pop girlie is making her action movie debut with 2023’s John Wick: Chapter 4. Rina Sawayama reflected on her John Wick experience, sharing that Keanu Reeves is “exactly what you think he’s going to be.”

Rina Sawayama stars in ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’

Singer Rina Sawayama outside the Schiaparelli show during Paris Fashion Week | Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Sawayama worked with Elton John and Lady Gaga. She performed at Coachella and Primavera Sound. Now, this “pop girlie” is heading to the silver screen with a starring role in John Wick: Chapter 4.

“I’m so glad to have Rina on board to make her feature film debut in John Wick: Chapter 4,” director Chad Stahelski said according to Deadline. “She’s an incredible talent who’ll bring so much to the film.”

About a year later, Sawayama commented on her participation in the film. During an interview with Dazed, the “Cyber Stockholm Syndrome” artist said, “In 2021, in May, I got asked to play the lead female role in the new John Wick.”

Rina Sawayama said that her ‘John Wick’ co-star, Keanu Reeves, is ‘so humble’

After filming the upcoming John Wick film, Sawayama shared her experience with Reeves, sharing that he was “the sweetest guy.”

“Keanu is exactly what you think he’s going to be,” Sawayama said in the same YouTube video. “He’s so humble, and I say this in the nicest way possible — he just can switch off the celebrity.

“He not only helped me with the role and with the action, but I know that he was really looking after me behind the scenes, as well, in ways that I can’t really imagine,” she added. “I felt such a kindness from him it was amazing; he was just the sweetest guy.”

The singer mentioned that she’s “so excited” for the film to come out, even if she’s anxious about her acting skills. In fact, Sawayama explained that she hired an acting coach specifically for her role in the action flick.

A text to subscribers in June 2021 confirmed that filming had officially started, stating, “It’s begun. Consider this a professional courtesy. John Wick: Chapter 4 is now in production.” Although the specifics surrounding this film are a mystery, John Wick: Chapter 4 is scheduled to release on March 24, 2023.

Rina Sawayama releases ‘Hold the Girl’ in September 2022

Aside from starring in the upcoming John Wick film, Sawayama is a self-proclaimed “pop girlie,” earning recognition for her live performances, original music, and the 2020 release SAWAYAMA. In September 2022, this artist will release the full-length album Hold the Girl.

In preparation for release her album, Sawayama debuted singles “This Hell,” “Catch Me in the Air,” and “Hold the Girl,” earning thousands of Spotify streams in the process. The artist is also scheduled to embark on her Hold the Girl North American tour in 2022. To learn more, fans can visit her website.

RELATED: Rina Sawayama Shares She Wrote a Song With RM From BTS: ‘I Don’t Think Anything Happened to That Song’