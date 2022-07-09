Ringo Starr Was the Only Beatles Member Who Showed Up for Rehearsal After a Rocky Weekend

Ringo Starr is a “bloody pro” according to his bandmate. In fact, he was the only member to show up to rehearsal after George Harrison announced he was quitting The Beatles. Here’s what we learned from the Disney+ official documentary The Beatles: Get Back.

George Harrison temporarily left The Beatles during ‘The Beatles: Get Back’

The Beatles show off their MBE medals after the royal investiture | Barham/Tony Eyles/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

The Beatles performed “Get Back,” “Don’t Let Me Down,” “I’ve Got a Feeling,” “One After 909,” and “Dig a Pony” during their final live concert. Now, fans learned about the steps before their rooftop concert at the Apple Corps headquarters at London’s 3 Savile Row.

Disney+ released their original documentary series The Beatles: Get Back, debuting never-before-seen footage of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Harrison, and Starr as they rehearsed for one of their final live performances.

Getting to that point was challenging, however, especially with no official setlist and a deadline quickly approaching. At one point, Harrison decided he was finished with the Beatles and walked out of rehearsal.

Ringo Starr was the only Beatle who showed up on time for rehearsal

Even if Harrison left the band, the group needed to discuss their future plans. Over the weekend, the band members reconvened in an attempt to bring Harrison back — at least for this final performance.

On “Day 8” of rehearsal, some crew members showed up at the Beatles’ rehearsal space. Only one member of the band appeared on time to practice. That was Ringo Starr, who appeared in a red shirt, singing “you are my world, you are my only one.”

“The meeting was fine,” Starr explained to staff. “A lot of good things, but then you know, they all sort of fell apart in the end.”

The drummer asked if there was enough material for the documentary, especially if they don’t go through with the live concert. One of the creative directors said it depends on how “liquid” the situation was, to which Ringo Starr said, “use it all.”

After accepting some flowers, McCartney and his partner entered the rehearsal space. Lennon appeared shortly after, with the trio discussing the future of the band. Eventually, Harrison agreed to return to the Beatles, with the group performing their iconic rooftop concert days later.

Paul McCartney called Ringo a ‘bloody pro’ for never being late

This wouldn’t be the first time that Ringo Starr was a “bloody pro” coming up to rehearsal on time. This member was punctual at the beginning of rehearsals, even making jokes about it with McCartney.

“Lennon’s late again,” McCartney said while plugging in his bass. “[I’m] thinking of getting rid of him.”

Ringo responded, “I’m never late.”

“He’s never late. He’s a bloody pro, is Ringo,” McCartney said. Of course, the “Get Back” artists eventually split with some members embarking on solo projects. The Beatles: Get Back is available exclusively on Disney’s subscription service.

RELATED: Paul McCartney Joked That Ringo Starr Was a ‘Bloody Pro’ for Always Being Punctual