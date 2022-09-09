‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Episode 4 Release Date and Time on Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is chronicling the Second Age of Middle-earth, and episode 3 offers more insight into the rising darkness in the Southlands. It also brings Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) to the kingdom of Númenor. Unfortunately, their arrival isn’t greeted as kindly as they’d hoped. We’ll have to wait to find out how they get out of there. So, what is the release date and time for The Rings of Power Episode 4 on Prime Video?

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for The Rings of Power Episode 3, “Adar.”]

‘The Rings of Power’ Episode 3 introduces new threats

Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Queen Regent Miriel | Ben Rothstein/Prime Video

RELATED: ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’: How Is Elendil Related to Aragorn?

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 3 is called “Adar,” and the title references one of the most interesting developments this week: a new villain. The third installment kicks off in the Southlands, where Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova) has been taken captive by Orcs. They bring him to a camp, where he and other Elves are forced to do physical labor — and deal with their captors’ cruelty.

As soon as Arondir wakes up in this prison, he hears the Orcs speaking about someone called Adar. He learns that this person is Morgoth’s successor. And it seems the Orcs have a certain reverence for Adar, though it’s not clear why he inspires them. This week’s chapter concludes with the Orcs bringing Arondir before their master. So, hopefully, we’ll get more details about this villain soon.

Galadriel also faces new threats during The Rings of Power Episode 3, but they’re not as direct as a pack of Orcs. She and Halbrand are saved by a man called Elendil (Lloyd Owen), and he takes them to the kingdom of Númenor. The Queen Regent Miriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) and her advisor, Ar-Pharazon (Trystan Gravelle), aren’t happy to see them. And it seems they’ll stand in the way of Galadriel getting back to Middle-earth and stopping Sauron.

On the Harfoot front, episode 3 sees Nori Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh) exposed for helping The Stranger (Daniel Weyman). Her people consider de-caravaning her. However, they decide to let the Brandyfoots come with them on their migration — just, at the back of the caravan. Fortunately, The Stranger shows up to help them carry their things. Heading into The Rings of Power Episode 4, he’s looking less and less intimidating.

Come with us to Middle-earth. Watch #TheRingsOfPower now on @PrimeVideo, new episode every Friday. pic.twitter.com/78oHRIG6dw — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) September 2, 2022

RELATED: ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’: Jeff Bezos’ Son Begged Him Not to ‘Eff This Up’

With The Rings of Power Episode 3 setting up intriguing storylines for the rest of season 1, fans will no doubt want to keep watching — if only to learn who Adar is. So, when is the release date for The Rings of Power Episode 4 on Prime Video?

New episodes of The Lord of the Rings prequel arrive on the platform every Friday — though they show up Thursday evening at 9 p.m. PT on the West coast. Subscribers on the East coast can look for episode 4 on Sept. 16 at 12 a.m. ET. In most regions, the next chapter will debut on Friday, Sept. 16.

Find the full release schedule for The Rings of Power Season 1 below:

Episodes 1-2: Sept. 1/2

Episode 3: Sept. 8/9

Episode 4: Sept. 15/16

Episode 5: Sept. 22/23

Episode 6: Sept. 29/30

Episode 7: Oct. 6/7

Episode 8: Oct. 13/14

With just eight episodes making up The Rings of Power Season 1, next week’s installment will bring viewers to the halfway point. So, what can we expect from the coming chapter?

What to expect when episode 4 drops on Prime Video

Amazon has yet to release the title or synopsis of The Rings of Power Episode 4. However, Prime Video did share a look at the coming chapter. And the preview suggests the Southlands and Númenor storylines will heat up — and that we’ll see Elrond (Robert Aramayo) and Durin (Owain Arthur) again, too.

The promo opens with Galadriel telling someone — likely the Queen Regent — that “the man you hold in your dungeons is no common brawler.” She’s referring to the fact that Halbrand is the king of the Southlands, probably in an attempt to get him out of prison.

And it looks like we’ll see more of Halbrand’s people during episode 4. The preview shows a glimpse of Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi) and her companions arriving in a new city. It’s followed by Galadriel saying, “His people are scattered. Leaderless.” They might add “in danger” to that list soon, as Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin) runs into an elderly man who tells him to “be ready.” With him carrying Sauron’s blade, it’s only a matter of time before evil finds the group. And one has to wonder which side Theo will be on.

Episode 4’s preview also reunites us with Elrond and Durin, both of whom were absent from this week’s installment. Durin tells his wife that things are moving forward in the mine. Whether that’s good or bad news remains to be seen.

Finally, the promo ends with Arondir meeting Adar — but it doesn’t offer a clearer image of the villain than we got in The Rings of Power Episode 3. We’ll have to wait until next week to learn more about this character.

The Rings of Power Episode 4 debuts on Friday, Sept. 16 on Prime Video.

RELATED: ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’: When Did Gandalf Come to Middle-Earth?