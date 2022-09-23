1 Line From ‘The Rings of Power’ Episode 5 Subtly Foreshadowed Isildur’s Fate

TL;DR:

The Rings of Power Episode 5 subtly teases Isildur’s fate with one line of dialogue.

Isildur’s actions throughout the Prime Video series will impact Middle-earth’s Third Age.

The Rings of Power has foreshadowed the character’s fate since introducing him.

Maxim Baldry as Isildur | Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is setting the stage for Sauron’s first rise to power, but it’s also building toward what comes after. One example of this is Isildur (Maxim Baldry), whose actions throughout the series will come to impact Middle-earth through its Third Age. And The Rings of Power Episode 5 subtly teases Isildur’s fate with one line of dialogue. In fact, the series has foreshadowed his downfall since introducing him.

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for The Rings of Power Episode 5, “Partings,” and Isildur’s fate in J.R.R. Tolkien’s writings.]

1 line from ‘The Rings of Power’ Episode 5 teased Isildur’s fate

The Rings of Power Episode 5 sees the people of Númenor preparing to set sail for Middle-earth, and Isildur wants to join them — though he initially struggles to get selected for duty.

With so many eager to sign up for the journey, Elendil (Lloyd Owen) refuses to push his son to the front of the list. It’s no secret that Elendil’s unhappy with Isildur, especially after he threw away his chance at joining the Sea Guard.

After Elendil ignores his son’s pleas, Isildur asks Valandil (Alex Tarrant) to bring him on the expedition. Valandil gets promoted during “Partings,” and Isildur believes he can use his sway to help him. Unfortunately, Valandil also refuses. He says he won’t risk recommending his friend for a job he “might well abandon.” Then he goes on to say something more foreboding, assuming you know where Isildur winds up in J.R.R. Tolkien’s lore.

“One day, I hope you find something that you would be willing to sacrifice everything for,” Valandil tells Isildur in The Rings of Power Episode 5.

Fans of The Lord of the Rings know he eventually does find that — in the One Ring.

What happens to Isildur in J.R.R. Tolkien’s writings?

RELATED: ‘The Rings of Power’: What Will Become of the Southlands?

Those who have seen The Lord of the Rings movies will have an idea of where Isildur ends up in J.R.R. Tolkien’s writings. And although he does one great thing, his actions also result in much of the darkness present throughout Middle-earth’s Third Age.

Isildur is the man who cuts the One Ring from Sauron’s finger at the end of the Second Age, winning the war for The Last Alliance of Elves and Men. However, he’s also the person who refuses to destroy the ring. Peter Jackson’s trilogy features a flashback to this moment, with Elrond (Hugo Weaving) begging him to “cast it into the fire.”

But as The Rings of Power Episode 5 foreshadows, Isildur grows attached to the One Ring — so much so that he’s willing to risk the fate of the world for it. His dedication to its power eventually gets him killed. It also leads to the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, namely Sauron’s return.

‘The Rings of Power’ has been building to the character’s end

Valandil’s dialogue during The Rings of Power Episode 5 teases Isildur’s fate, and it’s not the only time the Prime Video series has foreshadowed the character’s dark path. Since his introduction, Isildur’s actions have been selfish and impulsive, emphasizing the traits that will eventually lead him to his downfall.

Isildur has also heard whispering from across the sea and felt a strange desire to sail West. It’s unclear where exactly this is coming from, but it does seem to tie into his later fate. Perhaps the darkness has been calling Isildur since the very beginning.

We’ll have to wait and see how the character’s journey plays out, but we know its final destination. And we can probably expect a combination of good and bad from him along the way.

New episodes of The Rings of Power debut every Friday on Prime Video.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’: Episode Count and Release Schedule