‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Episode 6 Release Date and Time on Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is approaching the final episodes of season 1, and the Prime Video series promises to get interesting heading into the finale. Recent chapters have been building to a battle for the Southlands, with Númenor coming to aid their fellow men in the fight against Adar (Joseph Mawle). It looks like the battle will kick off during The Rings of Power Episode 6 — but when is its release date and time on Prime Video?

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for The Rings of Power Episode 5, “Partings.”]

The characters prepare for war in ‘The Rings of Power’ Episode 5

Charlie Vickers and Morfydd Clark in ‘The Rings of Power’ | Prime Video

RELATED: ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’: Who Is The Stranger? 3 Convincing Theories

The Rings of Power Episode 5 sees many of the main characters readying for war, with Adar’s forces set to march on the Southlands — and the people of Númenor preparing to support them.

Of course, not everyone on the isle of Númenor is thrilled about the coming fight. Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) starts having second thoughts, especially after her father warns that darkness awaits her in Middle-earth. Likewise, Kemen (Leon Wadham) and Eärien (Ema Horvath) push back against the initiative to sail to the Southlands. And it seems Ar-Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle) is only going along with the plan to get some leverage over the Elves.

Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) is also reluctant to set sail for his kingdom, as he swore he’d never return there. He spends most of The Rings of Power Episode 5 at odds with Galadriel (Morfydd Clark). However, she eventually convinces him to fight for his people.

Back in Middle-earth, Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi) attempts to rally her neighbors against Adar. Sadly, many of them choose to swear fealty to the enemy rather than stay and fight. That decision doesn’t end well for Waldreg (Geoff Morrell) and Rowan (Ian Blackburn). Fortunately, Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin) stays behind and chooses a more righteous path. He even shows Sauron’s broken blade to Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova), who realizes it’s a key of some sort.

The Harfoots, Elves, and Dwarves remain removed from the Southlands storyline, but they have a lot going on this week, too. Nori Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh) grapples with whether The Stranger (Daniel Weyman) is a friend or foe, while Elrond (Robert Aramayo) must choose between loyalty to Durin (Owain Arthur) or his fellow Elves.

Needless to say, things are heating up ahead of The Rings of Power Episode 6 — so, when can we expect the next installment?

Evil reveals itself. #TheRingsOfPower only on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/UTM2w7ZhPF — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) September 23, 2022

RELATED: ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’: Everything You Need to Know About Númenor

With the fight for the Southlands truly starting — and the drama between the Elves and Dwarves getting more intense — The Rings of Power Episode 6 will prove an interesting one. So, when does it debut on Prime Video?

New episodes of The Rings of Power stream every Friday on Prime Video, though they drop on Thursday for those on the West Coast. Subscribers on the East Coast can check for the latest addition to the series on Sept. 30 at 12 a.m. ET. Meanwhile, those on the West Coast can anticipate a release around 9 p.m PT.

Find the full release schedule for The Rings of Power Season 1 below:

Episodes 1-2: Sept. 1/2

Episode 3: Sept. 8/9

Episode 4: Sept. 15/16

Episode 5: Sept. 22/23

Episode 6: Sept. 29/30

Episode 7: Oct. 6/7

Episode 8: Oct. 13/14

Once The Rings of Power Episode 6 debuts, Amazon will have just two more episodes to wrap this season up. So, what can we expect from the next installment?

What to expect when episode 6 debuts on Prime Video

There’s no title or synopsis for The Rings of Power Episode 6 as of this writing, but Amazon’s preview for the coming chapter promises an emotional and action-packed ride.

The footage sees Adar giving a speech to the Orcs, all while the characters in the Southlands prepare for their assault. Arondir shows off more impressive moves, and Bronwyn hugs Theo as they prepare for a possible loss. Bronwyn’s people are clearly outnumbered and scared, and they have every reason to be. After all, they don’t know that Númenor is on the way.

On top of that, Númenor may face its own difficulties when it comes to joining the fight. In the preview, Queen Míriel gives the command to send for more ships. She looks worried, though it’s hard to say why this might be the case.

We’ll have to wait and see how things turn out in The Rings of Power Episode 6, but it looks like we’re in for quite a showdown. These final episodes aren’t ones fans will want to miss.

New episodes of The Rings of Power debut every Friday on Prime Video.

RELATED: 1 Line From ‘The Rings of Power’ Episode 5 Subtly Foreshadowed Isildur’s Fate