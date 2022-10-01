‘The Rings of Power’ Episode 7 Release Date and Time on Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power just tackled the battle for the Southlands, but there are two episodes left of the Prime Video series before season 1 comes to a close. After The Rings of Power Episode 6’s bombshell ending, the show needs to reveal the fates of many of its main characters. It also needs to return to the Harfoot storyline and Elrond’s (Robert Aramayo) dealings with the Dwarves. When is the release date for The Rings of Power Episode 7, and what time can viewers expect it on Prime Video?

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for The Rings of Power Episode 6, “Udûn.”]

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel in ‘The Rings of Power’ | Ben Rothstein/Prime Video

New episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power debut every Friday on Prime Video (but they hit the platform on Thursday night in certain regions).

In the U.S., Amazon subscribers can look for new content at 9 p.m. PT on Thursday or at 12 a.m. ET on Friday. As such, The Rings of Power Episode 7 is slated to arrive on Oct. 7, but it will hit the West Coast a bit earlier on Oct. 6.

Check out the full release schedule for The Rings of Power Season 1 below:

Episodes 1-2: Sept. 1/2

Episode 3: Sept. 8/9

Episode 4: Sept. 15/16

Episode 5: Sept. 22/23

Episode 6: Sept. 29/30

Episode 7: Oct. 6/7

Episode 8: Oct. 13/14

After The Rings of Power Episode 7, there’s just one chapter left in season 1 — so, the next two installments have some heavy lifting to do.

Fortunately, five seasons of the Lord of the Rings show are planned, so we won’t have to worry about the finale leaving us hanging.

‘The Rings of Power’ Episode 6 takes a turn for the Southlands

The Rings of Power Episode 7 will pick up at a pivotal moment for Middle-earth, as episode 6 changed the course of the fight between good and evil.

Despite Númenor arriving in time to stop Adar (Joseph Mawle) and his Orcs from killing everyone in the Southlands, their victory is short-lived. Thanks to Waldreg (Geoff Morrell), Adar’s plan to conquer the region succeeds after all. The older man uses Sauron’s blade to turn the lock in the Elves’ watchtower, releasing the river and causing a volcano — one we’ll probably come to know as Mt. Doom — to erupt and destroy the area.

According to Adar, he wants the Orcs to have a home. And it seems they’ll get one now that the Southlands has become unlivable. The Rings of Power Episode 7 will likely show the aftermath of the volcanic eruption in “Udûn.” What else can we expect from the next chapter?

What to expect when episode 7 arrives on Prime Video

With The Rings of Power Episode 6 ending on such an intense note, what can viewers expect when episode 7 arrives on Prime Video?

Amazon’s preview for the seventh chapter doesn’t show much of the Southlands, though it does feature a brief shot of Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) standing amid the ruin. Outside of that, the first look doesn’t focus on that particular storyline. In fact, it mostly teases what’s next for the Harfoots and Dwarves.

The Harfoots storyline looks like it may take a dark turn, similar to the Southlands one. The preview for The Rings of Power Episode 7 sees Nori Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh) and her people arriving at their destination. However, a later shot shows them looking shocked and upset. Could the volcanic eruption have destroyed their migration, too? With all the show’s plots converging, it seems like a possibility.

At Khazad-dûm, Elrond looks taken by the Mithril, suggesting even the best characters are open to corruption. Durin’s (Owain Arthur) father also warns about digging “in earth that cannot support it.” This may confirm suspicions that Durin and the Dwarves will unleash a Balrog in their quest to mine more Mithril.

We’ll have to keep watching to see if that’s where things are headed, but The Rings of Power is promising to end season 1 on a bleak note for everyone. Next week’s episode may bring even more tragedy to our screens.

The Rings of Power Episode 7 debuts on Oct. 7 on Prime Video.

