‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’: Fans Believe Halbrand Is Bad News

Charlie Vickers as Halbrand | Matt Grace/Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has introduced several new mysteries during its two-episode premiere on Prime Video, and fans believe they’ve spotted another. Although Galadriel’s (Morfydd Clark) new companion, Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), seems like a straightforward character on the surface, some viewers are suggesting he’s bad news. In fact, many think he’ll become a villain.

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for The Rings of Power Episode 2, “Adrift.”]

‘The Rings of Power’ Episode 2 introduces Halbrand

The Rings of Power Episode 1 leaves Galadriel stranded at sea, and the second chapter finds her coming across another group of shipwrecked characters. Most of them don’t fare well once a giant sea worm shows up. However, Galadriel winds up adrift with a man called Halbrand.

During The Rings of Power Episode 2, Halbrand shares little about his backstory. He tells Galadriel that Orcs “chased” him from his homeland, which he claims is “ashes now.” He doesn’t offer further details, but he informs Galadriel where she can find the enemy: in the Southlands. Based on the show’s other storylines, we know he’s correct. Of course, that begs the question of where his knowledge comes from.

It’s possible Halbrand is from that area, but this isn’t the first suspicious thing Galadriel’s new friend says or does. He leaves his companions to die when the sea worm emerges, and he refuses to help Galadriel fight the forces that supposedly destroyed his home. In fact, he reveals that he has his “own plans.”

Halbrand doesn’t share what those plans are, but The Rings of Power fans think they could be sinister. Several theories suggest he’ll become a major Lord of the Rings villain before the prequel is through.

‘The Lord of the Rings’ fans believe Halbrand is bad news

One of the first things Halbrand tells Galadriel is that “appearances can be deceptive,” and The Rings of Power fans are expecting that to prove true. Several theories have cropped up suggesting that Halbrand is bad news. In fact, as GamesRadar points out, some viewers believe he could be Sauron.

There is convincing evidence for this theory, some of which stems back to J.R.R. Tolkien’s writings. In his descriptions of the Second Age, Tolkien reveals that Sauron used shape-shifting to disguise himself. So, it’s possible he could be posing as a man — though to what end remains unclear.

More fitting is the fact that Galadriel and Halbrand are headed directly for Númenor, where Sauron is held prisoner during the Second Age. However, the timing of their arrival doesn’t quite line up with Tolkien’s accounts. As GamesRadar notes, Sauron shouldn’t be taken captive until after the Rings of Power are forged. Of course, The Rings of Power could take liberties when it comes to the author’s timeline.

And even if Halbrand isn’t Sauron, fans believe he’ll become an antagonist. In one Reddit thread, viewers suggested he could be one of the Nazgûl before being corrupted by the Rings of Power. More specifically, some are wondering if he’ll turn into the Witch-king of Angmar. After all, he tells Galadriel that his home was destroyed — and that his people have no king. Some are interpreting this to mean that he’s the king of a now-vanquished land. Perhaps that will earn him a Ring of Power to seek vengeance.

Whatever happens, fans are expecting a bombshell revelation from Halbrand sometime in the future. Will Galadriel face a major betrayal before The Rings of Power Season 1 comes to a close?

Could Galadriel face betrayal before ‘The Rings of Power’ Season 1 is through?

If Halbrand does turn out to be evil, The Rings of Power has put Galadriel directly in harm’s way. It looks like she’ll travel with him for a good portion of season 1. And that means she’s in for a betrayal sometime in the coming episodes — or perhaps something worse.

Before her journey to Valinor, High King Gil-galad (Mark Ferguson) tells Galadriel that remaining in Middle-earth will bring about the very thing she seeks to prevent: Sauron’s return. With that in mind, having Galadriel bring Sauron or one of his lackeys directly into Númenor is a fitting development. And it’s one that stems directly from her remaining on the continent.

We’ll have to wait and see if that’s how things play out, but it seems probable that Halbrand isn’t exactly as he appears. Hopefully, fans will get answers about his identity soon.

New episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power debut every Friday on Prime Video.

