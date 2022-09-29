‘The Rings of Power’ Fans Spot 1 Scene That Might Reveal Sauron’s Identity

TL;DR:

The Rings of Power hasn’t revealed Sauron’s identity, but he could be anyone.

Fans have spotted a Halbrand scene that suggests he could be Sauron.

Halbrand remains a strong contender to become The Rings of Power‘s villain.

Charlie Vickers and Morfydd Clark in ‘The Rings of Power’ Episode 5 | Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is nearing the end of its first season on Prime Video, and viewers still don’t know where Sauron is. The show talks often about darkness returning to Middle-earth, but it’s unclear if Sauron is hiding in plain sight or licking his wounds after Morgoth’s defeat. Some Rings of Power fans believe they’ve spotted a scene that teases Sauron’s true identity. It’s not the first hint that Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) could be more than he appears, but we’ll have to keep watching to see if it amounts to anything.

Sauron could have any identity in ‘The Rings of Power’

RELATED: 3 Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed in ‘The Rings of Power’ Episode 5

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is building to Sauron’s first rise to power, but fans haven’t actually seen the Dark Lord yet. If the show has introduced its villain, it’s done so without disclosing that it’s him. And given that Sauron is a shapeshifter in J.R.R. Tolkien’s lore, he could be operating under another identity in The Rings of Power.

There are a number of theories about which characters could secretly be Sauron in the Prime Video series. A popular one posits that Galadriel’s (Morfydd Clark) companion, Halbrand, may actually be him. And fans spotted a scene in The Rings of Power Episode 5 that strengthens that theory. It does so through a minor detail — but one that would be incredibly clever if intentional.

Fans spotted 1 scene that could prove Halbrand is Sauron

The Rings of Power fans on Reddit believe they’ve found a clue about Sauron’s identity in episode 5 — and it points to Halbrand as a villain yet again.

During the latter half of “Partings,” Galadriel approaches Halbrand about his reluctance to accompany Númenor on its quest to save the Southlands. When the scene opens, Halbrand is sweeping. And a close-up of the floor reveals that he’s spreading more dirt and grime than he’s eliminating.

As the original poster points out on Reddit, Halbrand is “covering the entire area in darkness.” Taken as a metaphor, this could foreshadow what he’s planning to do to Middle-earth. And it’s far from the only hint that Halbrand might be Sauron in disguise. What else points to that development?

Clues that Halbrand isn’t who he says in ‘The Rings of Power’

Evil reveals itself. #TheRingsOfPower only on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/UTM2w7ZhPF — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) September 23, 2022

The moment Redditors found in The Rings of Power Episode 5 could be a subtle hint at Sauron’s true identity. However, there are far bigger clues that Halbrand is the show’s villain.

From the first moment Halbrand appears on-screen, there’s something a little off about the character. He’s willing to abandon his companions to certain death, and he flat-out tells Galadriel that “appearances can be deceptive.”

Halbrand has also proven he has a dark side, and he’s hinted at doing terrible things in the past. He flees the Southlands despite his claim to the throne. And he’s very interested in the Forge at Númenor — a possible hint that he’ll be drawn to the Rings of Power.

Finally, High King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker) warns Galadriel that staying in Middle-earth may bring forth the very darkness she’s trying to prevent. With Galadriel bringing Halbrand to Númenor and the Southlands, she may be fulfilling that prophecy. If he does turn out to be Sauron, she’ll have given him access to powerful people and places. We’ll have to wait to see if she comes to regret that.

New episodes of The Rings of Power stream every Friday on Prime Video.

RELATED: ‘The Rings of Power’: What Will Become of the Southlands?