‘The Rings of Power’ Finale: 3 Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed in Episode 8

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has reached the end of season 1, and the Prime Video series answered some major questions during its finale. As always, it also dropped a few references throughout its latest chapter. Some may have gotten buried amid all the excitement about Sauron and The Stranger (Daniel Weyman). Fortunately, we’ve got you covered. Here are three Easter Eggs you might have missed during The Rings of Power Episode 8.

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for The Rings of Power Episode 8, “Alloyed.”]

Charlie Vickers as Halbrand | Prime Video

One of the most groundbreaking moments from The Rings of Power finale is the confirmation that Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) is, in fact, Sauron. And the Amazon series drops a final hint about the character’s identity right before the big reveal.

The Rings of Power Episode 8 contains an Easter Egg referencing J.R.R. Tolkien’s alias for Sauron: Annatar, the Lord of Gifts. That’s the name Sauron goes by in Tolkien’s writings, and it’s the name he uses to deceive the Elves. Halbrand nods to it while speaking with Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards). After helping the Elf overcome an obstacle at the Forge, he tells him simply, “Call it a gift.”

Those who don’t know about Sauron’s alias, the Lord of Gifts, may not recognize this as an Easter Egg. However, it’s a clever way to reference Tolkien’s writings, especially since we may not see Sauron disguised as Annatar in the Amazon series.

2. The Stranger sounds a lot like Gandalf in ‘The Rings of Power’ Episode 8

Daniel Weyman as The Stranger in ‘The Rings of Power’ finale | Ben Rothstein/Prime Video

One of the smaller Easter Eggs in The Rings of Power Episode 8 involves The Stranger, who the finale reveals to be one of the Istari. In short, that’s the name for J.R.R. Tolkien’s wizards. And although we don’t have confirmation on whether The Stranger is Gandalf or another one of the Istari, he sounds a lot like Frodo’s friend and mentor in The Rings of Power‘s latest episode.

When approached by the White Cloaks, The Stranger fights them off, saying, “From shadow you came, to shadow I bid you return.” Those who have seen The Lord of the Rings movies will admit that this sounds reminiscent of Gandalf’s fight with the Balrog, during which he tells the creature, “Go back to the shadow.”

When Nori Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh) asks where they should go next, The Stranger also tells her to use her nose. Gandalf says something similar to Pippin in the movies, making it all the more likely that The Stranger is the Grey Wizard.

3. ‘The Rings of Power’ Episode 8 draws a parallel between the show’s Galadriel and the 1 from ‘Lord of the Rings’

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel | Prime Video

The Rings of Power highlights a darker side of Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), and it’s one fans have already seen during The Lord of the Rings movies. When Frodo (Elijah Wood) first meets Galadriel, he offers her the One Ring. And she’s briefly tempted by the object.

In The Rings of Power Episode 8, Halbrand offers to make Galadriel his queen, an Easter Egg that directly calls back to her scene with Frodo. When offered the One Ring, Galadriel tells the Hobbit, “In place of a Dark Lord, you would have a queen — not dark, but beautiful and terrible as the dawn. Treacherous as the sea. Stronger than the foundations of the Earth.”

During Galadriel’s conversation with Halbrand, he shows her an image of them ruling together as king and queen, shadows in the same “treacherous sea” she references. He also tells her she’d be “stronger than the foundations of the Earth,” quoting Tolkien and trying Galadriel’s present and future together.

It’s little connections like these that make The Rings of Power Season 1 so fun to watch, and we’ll be hoping for more Easter Eggs beyond episode 8. We’ve got a ways to go before season 2 premieres, but hopefully, it will contain just as many nods and references to Tolkien’s other stories!

The Rings of Power Season 1 is currently streaming on Prime Video.

