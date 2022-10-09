‘The Rings of Power’ Prediction: Isildur Will Be Saved in a Way That Parallels Aragorn’s Story

TL;DR:

The Rings of Power claims Isildur is dead, but Lord of the Rings fans know he can’t be.

Isildur will likely be saved by his horse, Berek, who Elendil released in episode 7.

If Berek saves Isildur, it will parallel an Aragorn scene from The Two Towers.

Maxim Badlry as Isildur in ‘The Rings of Power’ | Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power showed the state of the Southlands in episode 7, and the area is uninhabitable after the success of Adar’s (Joseph Mawle) plan. Fortunately, most of the Amazon show’s main characters make it out of the volcanic eruption alive. But The Rings of Power is acting like Isildur (Maxim Baldry) is dead — something The Lord of the Rings fans know can’t be true. We’re predicting he’ll be saved, likely in a way that parallels an Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen) scene from The Two Towers.

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for The Rings of Power Episode 7, “The Eye.”]

‘The Rings of Power’ Episode 7 fakes Isildur’s death

RELATED: ‘The Rings of Power’: Every Clue That The Stranger Is Gandalf (So Far)

The Rings of Power Episode 7 reveals the fates of all of its major characters, but it leads viewers to believe Isildur is dead — even though he can’t be.

Those who have read J.R.R. Tolkien’s work or watched The Lord of the Rings movies know that Isildur will eventually defeat Sauron and take the One Ring. He’ll also fail to destroy it, kickstarting the chain of events that defines Middle-earth’s Third Age.

However, The Rings of Power leaves Isildur beneath a burning building, with everyone he knows and loves returning to Númenor. The other characters believe he’s dead, so they won’t be searching for him. But there is one way he can be saved, and The Rings of Power Episode 7 already set it up.

Isildur will likely be saved by Berek

Although Elendil (Lloyd Owen) returns to Númenor at the end of The Rings of Power Episode 7, he leaves behind Isildur’s horse, Berek. Despite his best efforts to bring Berek with them, the horse won’t heed his commands or calm down long enough to journey home. Sensing he can’t be tamed, Elendil lets him go. And it’s the focus of an entire scene, making it likely that Berek will play a role in the coming finale.

We predict that Berek will save Isildur, as the horse gallops off toward the Southlands — perhaps sensing that his rider is still alive. The series has made a point of highlighting their relationship with one another. And if it goes in that direction, it would draw a notable parallel between Isildur and his descendant, Aragorn.

‘The Rings of Power’ may parallel an Aragorn moment from ‘Lord of the Rings’

That’s right, having Isildur’s horse save him would draw a connection to Aragorn, who gets saved by a horse during The Two Towers. He calms his companion beforehand, the same way Isildur and Elendil soothe Berek. As such, he forms a similar bond. And that might be exactly what The Rings of Power is going for.

Since Aragorn is a descendant of Isildur, it would be interesting to draw this parallel between the characters. We’ll have to wait and see if the show goes for it. But it wouldn’t be the first Easter Egg The Rings of Power has left for fans to find.

The Rings of Power Season 1 finale debuts on Friday, Oct. 14.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘The Rings of Power’: Every Clue That Halbrand Is Sauron (So Far)