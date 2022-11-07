‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2: 3 Things the Show Needs to Do Better

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is one of the most talked-about shows of 2022, and the series has garnered a good deal of praise since its debut. Of course, it’s also received its fair share of criticism. And like most shows, Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series had to find its footing in season 1. The Rings of Power Season 2 has the chance to improve upon the first outing’s flaws. Here are three things the show should do better when it returns.

1. ‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2 needs to work out the show’s pacing issues

Morfydd Clark in ‘The Rings of Power’ | Ben Rothstein/Prime Video

RELATED: ‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

One noticeable weakness of The Rings of Power Season 1 is its pacing, and that can likely be attributed to all the setup required during its early episodes. While several of season 1’s later installments had a good balance of action and suspense, just as many felt as though nothing noteworthy really happened.

In that regard, the pacing felt unbalanced, with some episodes dragging far more than others. Even the pacing from scene to scene was off at times, something The Rings of Power Season 2 will, hopefully, be able to improve upon. After all, the show no longer needs to flesh out characters and storylines. Now, it can chug full speed ahead, making the most of its hour-long runtimes.

2. The Amazon series should dig deeper into its villain’s motives in season 2

Charlie Vickers in ‘The Rings of Power’ | Prime Video

RELATED: ‘The Rings of Power’ Revealed Sauron, But His Endgame Is Still Unclear

The Rings of Power Season 1 didn’t reveal Sauron’s (Charlie Vickers) whereabouts until the very end, so the first batch of episodes couldn’t expand upon the villain’s motivations. Fortunately, The Rings of Power Season 2 will be able to flesh out Sauron as a character.

Now that we know the truth about Halbrand, there’s no need for mystery. Instead, we can follow him into the heart of Mordor and learn what he has planned for Middle-earth.

And from what showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay told The Hollywood Reporter, it looks like we can count on more insight into Sauron in season 2.

“Season 1 opens with: Who is Galadriel? Where did she come from? What did she suffer? Why is she driven?” Payne explained. “We’re doing the same thing with Sauron in season 2. We’ll fill in all the missing pieces.”

That’s an exciting prospect, and hopefully, it will tie into the politics of Middle-eath in some manner.

3. ‘The Rings of Power’ needs to lean into Middle-earth’s politics

The Rings of Power has a much different feel than shows like Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon. However, the Amazon series could benefit from leaning into its politics a bit more. Now that Númenor’s allegiances are divided, The Rings of Power Season 2 can use that to fuel political tensions. The migration of people from the Southlands and the rise of Sauron will also open possibilities for this. And it would certainly make the slower moments more engaging, all while making Middle-earth feel more real.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2 Will Be Better Than Season 1 and Here’s Why