‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2: 4 Predictions for the Coming Episodes

It’s hard to believe The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has already concluded its first season on Prime Video, but viewers have another outing to look forward to — one that’s already in the works. And after several major revelations from The Rings of Power Season 1 finale, the next chapter has a lot to contend with. As for what it could cover, here are our predictions for The Rings of Power Season 2.

1. ‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2 will flesh out Sauron as a character

The Rings of Power Episode 8 finally revealed the identity of Sauron, but it didn’t elaborate on his plans or motivations. Now that the truth is out, we’re guessing The Rings of Power Season 2 will take a deeper look at the character. And that’s a hunch that’s been confirmed by showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay.

The pair told The Hollywood Reporter that they have every intention of answering viewers’ questions, taking them on a journey to better understand the show’s villain.

“Season 1 opens with: Who is Galadriel? Where did she come from? What did she suffer? Why is she driven?” Payne said. “We’re doing the same thing with Sauron in season 2. We’ll fill in all the missing pieces.”

That’s a relief, as we’d really love to know how much of Sauron’s speech to Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) was genuine. There’s also the question of why he posed as Halbrand in the first place. Hopefully, we’ll know more once the next outing has run its course.

2. The Rings of Power themselves will take centerstage in the coming episodes

In addition to revealing the whereabouts of Sauron, The Rings of Power Season 1 finale sees the first three Rings being created. That means the objects are likely to take center stage in The Rings of Power Season 2 — and if that prediction proves correct, we could see the remainder of them formed. We may even see the One Ring made, with Sauron using it to wreak havoc on Middle-earth.

In fact, we’d guess The Rings of Power themselves will stir up some serious controversy during the next season. If word gets out that the Elves have such power, others will no doubt seek it — from the Dwarves of Khazad-dûm to the men across the continent.

3. The fall of Númenor could occur during season 2

The Rings of Power Season 1 teases the fall of Númenor on multiple occasions, and allegiances are already shifting upon Queen Regent Míriel’s (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) return. Those who have read J.R.R. Tolkien’s writings know the island kingdom will perish by the end of the Second Age. And considering the finale, we’re guessing its fall will come sooner rather than later.

Although The Rings of Power could make Númenor’s demise a highlight of its later seasons, our prediction is that the show will tackle this event in season 2. It’s a natural follow-up to the loss at the Southlands. And it would make an explosive ending for the next outing, similar to Mordor’s creation in season 1.

4. Season 2 will test relationships, especially among the Elves

One of our biggest predictions for The Rings of Power Season 2 is that it will test the characters’ relationships — most notably, the Elves. Elrond (Robert Aramayo) already seems to be questioning Galadriel after she placed her trust in Halbrand (Charlie Vickers). And if word of her mistake gets out, Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker) will also be unhappy, as he tried to prevent this from happening.

Season 2 may also strain friendships like Elrond and Durin’s (Peter Mullan) and Nori (Markella Kavenagh) and The Stranger’s (Daniel Weyman). As things get darker, rifts are bound to form, even if they’re fixed later on.

The Rings of Power Season 1 is streaming on Prime Video.

