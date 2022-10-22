‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2 to Add Character Fans Might Remember From ‘The Lord of the Rings’

TL;DR:

Charles Edwards and Robert Aramayo in ‘The Rings of Power’ | Ben Rothstein/Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power concluded its eight-episode first season on Prime Video, and it could be a while before the show returns for season 2. Production is already underway on the second outing, and the creators have shared hints about what’s to come. Amazon has also revealed that a character from The Lord of the Rings will make an appearance in the coming episodes: Círdan.

‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2 has started filming and will add 1 character from ‘The Lord of the Rings’

That’s right, Círdan the Shipwright will make an appearance in The Rings of Power Season 2. The Hollywood Reporter announced as much at the same time it confirmed that production on the new episodes had begun. Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series hasn’t revealed who’s playing the newcomer in season 2, but we’ll be waiting for updates on that front.

While diehard J.R.R. Tolkien fans will no doubt recognize the name Círdan, more casual viewers may be wondering who this character is. Those who have seen The Lord of the Rings movies have met him before — though his screen time is so brief that they may not realize it.

Who is Círdan? He appears in 2 of Peter Jackson’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ movies

Those who have seen The Lord of the Rings movies have met Círdan before, if only briefly. He appears during the flashback sequence that opens The Fellowship of the Ring, and he shows up again in The Return of the King, just as Frodo (Elijah Wood) makes his departure from Middle-earth.

Played by Michael Elsworth in the films, Círdan is typically seen at Galadriel’s side in Peter Jackson’s story. The Elf holds a more important title in J.R.R. Tolkien’s writings, serving as Gil-galad’s lieutenant during the Last Alliance of Elves and Men. If he’s showing up in The Rings of Power Season 2, it’s probably to establish his relationship with the High King.

As Fandom.com notes, Círdan’s story goes all the way back to the First Age — and it even continues into the Fourth. As such, he’s one of the longest-living Elves from Tolkien’s lore. That alone makes him a fascinating addition to the series, but he’ll also come to possess one of the Rings of Power and rule over Lindon.

Needless to say, we can probably expect Círdan to get much more screen time in the Amazon show than he did in the movies.

When can fans expect ‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2?

Those hoping to see more of J.R.R. Tolkien’s canon brought to life on-screen will no doubt be eager to see Círdan’s introduction in The Rings of Power Season 2. But when will the next outing come out? Sadly, Amazon is sending mixed signals on that front.

Although the executives at Amazon Studios seem keen to release more episodes, showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay told The Hollywood Reporter that work on season 2 could go on for “another couple years.” If that’s the case, we won’t see The Rings of Power again until at least 2024.

On the bright side, fans can brush up on their Tolkien lore while they wait for The Rings of Power Season 2 — and learn more about the show’s new character. There’s also plenty of reason to rewatch the first batch of episodes.

The Rings of Power Season 1 is streaming on Prime Video.

