‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2 Unlikely to Premiere Before 2024

TL;DR:

The Rings of Power Season 2 is filming, but its premiere is likely more than a year away.

Given the creators’ production estimate, many don’t expect new episodes until 2024.

Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series will span five seasons in total.

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel | Matt Grace/Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power ended its first outing on Prime Video with a bang, and fans are eager to see where things go in season 2. Luckily, another outing is already confirmed and in the works. However, despite the creators diving right into the next batch of episodes, The Rings of Power Season 2 likely won’t premiere until at least 2024.

‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2 is in production but may not premiere for ‘another couple years’

The battle for Middle-earth has just begun. #TheRingsOfPower pic.twitter.com/fvQz43ca8t — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) October 29, 2022

RELATED: ‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2: 4 Predictions for the Coming Episodes

That’s right, the cast and crew behind The Rings of Power are already hard at work on season 2. Per The Hollywood Reporter, production on the next batch of episodes began on Oct. 3. That means filming for season 2 started ahead of the season 1 finale.

Sadly, that doesn’t indicate that we’ll see the next outing any time soon.

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Patrick McKay admitted that filming could last “another couple years.”

And while Amazon seems eager to get the next episodes finished and on their platform, a series as detailed as The Rings of Power should definitely take its time piecing together its story.

‘The Lord of the Rings’ series isn’t expected to return until 2024

If Patrick McKay’s words to THR prove true, The Rings of Power Season 2 probably won’t premiere until sometime in 2024.

Although nothing’s confirmed — the show could return sooner or even later — most outlets and fans are anticipating a 2024 release. Sites like Radio Times and Inverse believe the new episodes will arrive around then — though there’s no telling if it would happen during the front or back half of the year.

Either way, that leaves fantasy fans without The Rings of Power and House of the Dragon over the course of 2023. Hopefully, series like The Witcher and His Dark Materials will fill the void.

And this won’t be the last agonizing wait Rings of Power fans face. With Amazon anticipating five seasons of the Lord of the Rings show, we’re in this for the long haul.

The Amazon series is expected to continue for 5 seasons

The wait for The Rings of Power Season 2 premiere won’t be the only one that fans of the show face. Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series is expected to run for a total of five seasons, so we’ve got plenty of content — and breaks in between — to look forward to.

Speaking with Empire in June 2022, showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne revealed that Amazon went into its deal with them knowing they had a five-season plan.

“The rights that Amazon bought were for a 50-hour show,” Payne explained. “They knew from the beginning that was the size of the canvas – this was a big story with a clear beginning, middle, and end. There are things in the first season that don’t pay off until season 5.”

Needless to say, viewers had better get used to waiting for answers about The Rings of Power. Fortunately, the already-released chapters have plenty of rewatch potential…

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2: Everything We Know So Far