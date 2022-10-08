‘Rings of Power’ Season 2 Starts Production Before the End of Season 1

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is in its first season on Prime Video and is receiving excellent ratings. Amazon has invested a boatload of money into this series, and it’s looking like the investment has paid off. Production on season 2 has reportedly already started, and the first season of The Rings of Power isn’t even over.

The cast and crew have returned for ‘Rings of Power’ season 2

Owain Arthur as Durin | Ben Rothstein/Prime Video

The Rings of Power has begun production on season 2. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series began filming Monday at the new hub at Bray Studios just outside London. This news comes fresh off recent reports from the Nielsen ratings that show the series had 1.3 billion minutes viewed in its first week.

The first season has been a success and brings viewers back to Middle Earth. The Rings of Power is set thousands of years before the main events of Lord of the Rings and chronicles the forging of the Rings of Power and the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron. It bounces back and forth between multiple storylines that include the elves, the citizens of Numenor, and the dwarves of Khazad-dum.

The returning cast includes Morfydd Clark, Robert Aramayo, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Charles Edwards, Lloyd Owen, and Nazanin Boniadi. Season 2 of The Rings of Power will also have a new character named Cirdan — one of the oldest and wisest elves — who has yet to be cast.

‘The Rings of Power’ moved to the UK to film its second season

The battle for the Southlands continues. Watch Episode 6 of #TheRingsOfPower now on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/0rdUzNvpFd — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) October 3, 2022

Similar to The Lord of the Rings trilogy, the first season of The Rings of Power was filmed in New Zealand, However, season 2, which will consist of eight episodes, has moved to the UK.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the UK is considered more “economical” and is also where Amazon Studios is establishing a “multi-show hub.” The Rings of Power is the most expensive series of all time. Each season is expected to cost $100-$150 million, and the total budget could exceed $1 billion.

‘The Rings of Power’ has five seasons planned out

The Rings of Power is already planned for five seasons, but that depends on how successful. This news about the production of season 2 is good for the future of the series as it means Amazon has plenty of confidence in it. In an interview with Empire, showrunner J.D. Payne says everything has already been planned out, even to the point where they know what the lost shot will be.

“We even know what our final shot of the last episode is going to be,” Payne says. “The rights that Amazon bought were for a 50-hour show. They knew from the beginning that was the size of the canvas – this was a big story with a clear beginning, middle and end. There are things in the first season that don’t pay off until Season 5.”

The Rings of Power is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. While season 2 of The Rings of Power is in production, there is still no official release date.

