‘The Rings of Power’: What Will Become of the Southlands?

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is building a narrative around an area called the Southlands, where the villain Adar (Joseph Mawle) and a legion of Orcs are doing their best to take over. Those living in the Southlands are pushed from their homes — if not killed — and their king is nowhere to be found. Viewers know he’s in Númenor with Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), who’s trying her best to drag him home. And after The Rings of Power Episode 4, it’s likely there will be a clash for the area. But what will happen to the Southlands? Its fate can be determined using maps of Middle-earth.

‘The Rings of Power’ is building to a battle for the Southlands

That’s right, the latest chapter of The Rings of Power sets the stage for a battle for the Southlands. In fact, Adar sends a clear message to Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi) and her people: give up their homes and swear fealty or face the wrath of his Orcs. And the preview for The Rings of Power Episode 5 promises he’ll send his legions their way.

Fortunately, the group will have backup — even if they don’t know it yet. Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) finally rallies Númenor to the Southlands’ aid during episode 4. So, our heroes across the sea will be joining Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova) and Bronwyn before long. However, that still may not be enough to stop Adar’s conquest.

With that in mind, the climax of The Rings of Power Season 1 could revolve around the Southlands. What happens to the area in J.R.R. Tolkien’s lore?

What happens to the Southlands?

The Rings of Power may be building to an epic showdown for the Southlands, but judging by J.R.R. Tolkien’s map of Middle-earth, it won’t end in triumph.

Those who have watched The Lord of the Rings movies might be wondering why we haven’t heard about the Southlands before now. That’s because the area goes by a different name during the Third Age of Middle-earth: Mordor.

Although Tolkien doesn’t write about The Rings of Power’s Southlands in his works, a comparison of the show’s map and the author’s places the area in the same spot Sauron will later call home. That doesn’t bode well for Bronwyn and her neighbors. At best, they could find themselves displaced or forced to serve the show’s villain. At worst, they may all perish before the series is through.

Either way, we’ll probably witness how Mordor becomes the dangerous kingdom we see in The Lord of the Rings films. So, what exactly does this mean for The Rings of Power? With several storylines destined to end in defeat, the series may be more of a tragedy than anything else.

What the area’s fate means for ‘The Rings of Power’

Knowing what becomes of the Southlands, viewers should probably brace themselves for tragedy during The Rings of Power. The area’s fate doesn’t mean all of the characters from there will die, but it doesn’t bode well for them either. They could find themselves serving Sauron, or they could be forced to leave their home behind.

Of course, the Southlands storyline isn’t the only one destined to end on a sorrowful note. Queen Regent Míriel’s visions have also teased a bleak fate for Númenor. And with Númenor absent from J.R.R. Tolkien’s Third Age, we can anticipate a similar situation for its people.

Additionally, we know Isildur’s (Maxim Baldry) drive for adventure will later lead him to defeat Sauron — but it will also lead to all the darkness that defines Frodo’s (Elijah Baggins) journey.

Needless to say, The Rings of Power may prove more tragic than anything else — even if it offers glimpses of friendship and hope along the way.

New episodes of The Rings of Power stream every Friday on Prime Video.

