A ‘Riverdale’ Movie Could Have Starred a Now-Disgraced Comedian as Archie

Riverdale premiered back in 2017. As the CW series’ fans know well, the show has plenty of mystery and drama. Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, and Madelaine Petsch are some of Riverdale‘s talented cast members credited with making the series such a hit. However, some might be surprised to learn that a Riverdale movie was almost made before the TV show.

Even more surprising, instead of K.J. Apa playing the part of Archie, a disgraced comedian was set to take on the role for the big screen.

Before ‘Riverdale’ was a CW television series, it almost became a movie

It is well-known that the CW television show Riverdale is based on Archie Comics. But some people may be shocked to find out that Riverdale was initially envisioned as a movie. TV Guide‘s feature broke down the Riverdale movie that almost was and revealed the surprising comedian who could have potentially starred in the film.

Robert Aguirre-Sacasa, the creator of Riverdale, and Greg Berlanti, a well-known producer, have opened up about the process and path that led them to the award-winning drama TV series.

While speaking with the Sunday’s Television Critics Association, Aguirre-Sacasa didn’t spare any details. Collaborating with Jason Moore, best known for directing films like Sisters and Pitch Perfect, Aguirre-Sacasa explained how when they went to pitch the Riverdale movie, Warner Bros. was interested but not completely.

In a meeting, the vice president of the studio explained what he thought the film was missing: time travel. Though the plot closely mirrored Riverdale, the title would have been Archie: Time Traveler.

When the VP could tell Moore and Aguirre-Sacasa weren’t feeling the time traveling, instead of giving up completely, the executive suggested “portals” to spice up the Riverdale movie. The ideas and suggestions didn’t stop there, though.

The ‘Riverdale’ movie, could have starred this this disgraced comedian

Early TV pitches for #Riverdale included time travel and Louis CK as Archie, say @WriterRAS #TCA17 — Damian Holbrook (@damianholbrook) January 8, 2017

The time-traveling aspect may not have been the most far-fetched idea execs encouraged Aguirre-Sacasa and Moore to explore. The Warner Bros. VP went as far as to name ideal cast members for the possible Riverdale movie.

Aguirre-Sacasa recalled, “He’s like, ‘What if Louis C.K. is Archie?'” It is needless to say, it was a vision not many others shared. Considering the comedian’s downward slide in the spotlight, it is probably for the best.

The CW series ‘Riverdale’ and the role time travel has played in the popular CW television show

‘Riverdale’ is introducing time travel into the show next, following the storyline of Archie and Betty having superpowers. pic.twitter.com/hUssx5khZy — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 12, 2022

Ironically enough, as viewers and fans of Riverdale know, the CW show has incorporated time travel into the plot. Season 6 laid much groundwork as many of the characters surprisingly gained superpowers.

Jughead’s ability to read minds and Cheryl’s pyrokinesis are nothing compared to what the writers and creators seem to have in store for Riverdale‘s upcoming season. In what is set to be the 7th and final season of the popular and mysterious drama, the characters and storylines are all seemingly set to take place in the 1950s.

Of course, the plot twist begs many questions, but fortunately, viewers and fans don’t have to wait too much longer. Riverdale‘s 7th season will premiere on Wednesday, March 29, and followers have been counting down the minutes.

In the meantime, sources like PopBuzz have covered all the known details about the surprisingly full-circle time-traveling development. Hopefully, regardless of the supernatural elements, the beloved characters and their stories will get the endings they deserve.