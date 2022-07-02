When Is ‘Riverdale’ Season 6 Coming to Netflix?

Riverdale Season 6 is starting to wind down on the CW, and those who watch the teen drama on Netflix know what that means: it will arrive on the streaming platform very soon. Viewers can tune in on Netflix after the latest season comes to a close. Whether you’re itching to experience season 6’s chaos all over again, or you’re ready to binge it for the first time, here’s when to expect the episodes on Netflix.

Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Alvin Sanders as Pop Tate, Drew Ray Tanner as Fangs Fogarty, Erinn Westbrook as Tabitha Tate, Shannon Purser as Ethel Muggs and Major Curda as Dilton Doiley in ‘Riverdale’ Season 6. | Kailey Schwerman/The CW

‘Riverdale’ Season 6 is the wildest season yet

Riverdale has always been known for its weird, twisted storylines and chaotic plot twists. However, season 6 somehow takes that zaniness to a new level. Right off the bat, the season has a five-part event set in an alternate universe known as Rivervale. This version of the town has much more to worry about than serial killers and mobsters; there are also ghosts, Pagan rituals, and holes in the parallel universe timelines.

The supernatural elements continue throughout the rest of the season. Without spoiling too much for those who haven’t seen the episodes, we can say there are superpowers, a new villain, and a continued race to find the Trash Bag Killer. Plus, Riverdale Season 6 channels witchcraft with visits from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s Sabrina Spellman.

When to expect ‘Riverdale’ Season 6 on Netflix

So, when can fans find Riverdale Season 6 episodes on Netflix? As What’s on Netflix notes, the CW has a deal with the streaming service in which the network hands over the latest Riverdale season around one week after the finale airs on TV.

Unfortunately, it’s not clear when the Riverdale Season 6 finale will air yet. Season 6 episode 19 is set to premiere on Sunday, July 10, after a one-week hiatus. The show has had a few hiatuses recently, so the network may be trying to spread out the last few episodes. After episode 19, there will likely be around three episodes left. The finale should air sometime in late July or early August. If that’s the case, fans can expect Riverdale Season 6 to land on Netflix toward the end of the summer.

For those who can’t wait to start watching, recent episodes of Riverdale are available to stream on the CW’s website and app.

‘Riverdale’ is gearing up to end with season 7

They’re standing together. West Coast, a new episode of #Riverdale starts NOW on The CW! pic.twitter.com/HwsZ4QPsBA — Riverdale (@CW_Riverdale) June 13, 2022

Earlier this year, the CW announced that Riverdale Season 7 would be the last. In an interview with TVLine, the show’s creator, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, called the news “bittersweet.”

“When we were renewed for season 7, though we weren’t told at the time it’d be our final season, I think we were all feeling that it might be,” he said. “That said, we are so proud of the run we’ve had, and the call did come as we were working on the last episode of season 6.”

The showrunner added that the cancellation informed the writers’ decision to have a big finish in season 6.

“We were debating on what the final beats of that episode would be and torn between a very big swing and a quieter ending,” Aguirre-Sacasa continued. “And it definitely emboldened us to go for the big swing for season 7. It’s really exciting.”

Riverdale airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on the CW. Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for more updates.

