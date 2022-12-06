Roan Curtis Age: How Old Is the ‘Firefly Lane’ Star? Teen Kate Isn’t a Teen in Real Life

Netflix‘s Firefly Lane tells the story of the decades-long friendship between Tully Hart and Kate Mularkey. The characters are mostly played by Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke, respectively, but Ali Skovbye and Roan Curtis take the reigns as Tully’s and Kate’s teen selves in the ’70s. In reality, though, the actor behind Young Kate isn’t a teen at all. Here’s more on Roan Curtis’ age, her role on Firefly Lane, and her career.

Roan Curtis plays Young Kate in ‘Firefly Lane’

Curtis’ Kate Mularkey makes up one-half of the best friend duo that begins on Firefly Lane in 1970s Snohomish, Washington. She first meets Skovbye’s Tully when Tully moves into the house across the street. Intrigued by Tully and excited by the potential to finally have a close friend, Kate starts chatting with her new neighbor. The two quickly form an unbreakable bond and have each other’s backs through family and boy troubles.

As Kate and Tully grow up, Curtis and Skobvye pass their roles to Chalke and Heigl, who play the older versions of the characters. In a recent interview with Netflix’s Tudum, Curtis said she had fun working with Chalke to blend the younger and older Kates.

“It’s like you see those training wheels,” Curtis said. “Playing the young version of the character, it was so fun to get to look at where Sarah’s at and be like, ‘How do we start so that we get to that point? How do we fill in that gap?’”

Roan Curtis age and other projects she’s been in

In Firefly Lane, Kate and Tully are both around 15 or 16 years old and are juniors in high school. However, in real life, Roan Curtis is 25 years old. According to Famous Birthdays, she was reportedly born on Feb. 1, 1997, in Canada. She’s also an Aquarius.

Curtis started acting at a young age — her first role came in 2007 when she played Young Chloe Sullivan in Smallville at 10 years old. She later went on to guest star in Supernatural, Shut Eye, and The Magicians. Curtis has also appeared in a few films, including Before I Fall, Secrets of a Gold Digger, Daughter, and In God I Trust.

Where to follow the Young Kate actor on social media

Fans of Curtis can find her on Twitter, where she has posted plenty of Firefly Lane content. However, she appears to be more active on Instagram. There, she often posts behind-the-scenes Firefly Lane snapshots and photos with friends and her boyfriend. They celebrated their fourth anniversary in August.

Firefly Lane Season 2 Part 1 is available now on Netflix. Season 2 part 2 arrives on June 8, 2023.

