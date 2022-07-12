Robert Pattinson Was ‘Freaking out’ From Claustrophobia in 1 ‘Twilight’ Scene

Robert Pattinson had his fair share of freakouts early on in his career. He admits to being overcome with nerves when he was filming scenes for Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. But even after he starred in a massive blockbuster film, he would still experience bouts of anxiety. In fact, Pattinson nearly skipped his audition for Twilight because he was so overcome with nerves.

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart

Robert Pattinson was initially too nervous to attend his ‘Twilight’ audition

When Pattinson first got his audition for Twilight, he had no idea how much the role would change his life. Having run out of the money that he made while portraying Cedric Diggory, he decided to get back into acting. In fact, the actor was living on his agent’s couch when he got the audition for Edward Cullen. And while the English actor knew that playing the vampire could help him earn money, when the day came to audition he was too freaked out.

‘The Batman’ actor’s agent encouraged him to take a valium to calm down

Fortunately, Pattinson’s agent had a solution to his nerves. When he told her that he wanted to skip his Twilight audition, she suggested he take one of her valium pills. The medication managed to calm Pattinson down substantially. He ended up nailing his audition for the melancholy bloodsucker and the rest is history.

RELATED: Robert Pattinson Learned How to Do a Basic Skill for ‘Eclipse’

Pattinson got claustrophobic while filming the iconic tent scene in ‘Eclipse’

Of course, Pattinson’s audition wouldn’t be the last time he freaked out during his Twilight tenure. The Batman star was actually having a hard time whilst filming one of the most memorable scenes in the franchise. Twihards will recall how important the tent scene in Eclipse was. While the film was well-received by viewers, filming it was another story. Pattinson was actually experiencing some claustrophobia whilst shooting the scene.

RELATED: Robert Pattinson’s Mom Instantly Humbled Him After He Booked ‘Twilight’

“The first time we did that tent scene, I was really freaking out,” Pattinson explained to Collider. “I don’t know why. I think it had to do with claustrophobia because we were actually shooting in a tent. I just couldn’t get it together. I kept forgetting my lines, and I was so nervous.”

Pattinson’s ‘Twilight’ co-star, Kristen Stewart, helped calm him down

But just how did Pattinson manage to overcome his nerves and fears in order to film the scene? The Lighthouse actor credits his Twilight co-star, Kristen Stewart, for helping him calm down and lightening the mood.

RELATED: Kristen Stewart ‘Felt Lighter Than I’d Ever Felt In My Life’ When ‘Twilight’ Ended

“Kristen was supposed to be asleep on the floor, and she saw that I was freaking out,” Pattinson recalled. “Halfway through the take, she suddenly opened her eyes and was just staring at me and kept trying to make me laugh, through the entire take. It’s the most serious scene in the whole movie. I just wanted to strangle her for the first two seconds, but then I could not stop laughing, the entire time. We got literally one take where it went right, and it was because of that. When I was trying to hold back, I guess it made me more alive or something.”

We’re sure that Pattinson was grateful to his scene partner for helping him work through a difficult moment. Furthermore, fans of Twilight are likely super pleased that he was able to eventually nail such a pivotal scene.

RELATED: ‘Twilight’: Stephenie Meyer Expected the Movie to Be ‘Bad’; ‘I Was Watching Through My Fingers’