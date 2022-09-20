Robert Pattinson Once Joked About Kristen Stewart’s ‘Bizarre’ Diva-ish Behavior on the ‘Twilight’ Set

As many know, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart both grew fond of each other during their time on Twilight.

And although Pattinson was a huge fan of Stewart’s, there was one thing his co-star did on and off the Twilight set Pattinson joked was a bit diva-like.

Robert Pattinson once felt that Kristen Stewart was just better than everyone else

Pattinson was a huge fan of Stewart’s even before the two started working together. So much so that The Batman star once found it intimidating to even be auditioning with his co-star in the first place. In an interview with MTV News, the actor revealed that Stewart was one of his main reasons for doing Twilight in the first place.

“Kristen’s the best actress of her generation, and that’s why I wanted to do this movie,” Pattinson said. “I don’t know why she is, but she’s better than everyone else.”

Likewise, Stewart also found herself impressed with Pattinson during the audition process.

“It was so clear who worked,” Stewart told The New Yorker.

But it wasn’t just their skillset that made their chemistry work for Twilight. Their similar personalities also helped in creating a bond that they could channel through their Twilight characters.

“[He had an] intellectual approach that was combined with ‘I don’t give a f*** about this, but I’m going to make this sing.’ And I was, like, ‘Ugh, same,'” Stewart said.

Robert Pattinson once joked about Kristen Stewart’s ‘diva-ish’ behavior

Over time, the Twilight cast became even closer with one another. So much so some of them were aware of each other’s personal habits.

In a 2011 interview with Collider, the Twilight cast, including co-star Taylor Lautner, were asked about the nerdy habits they all had. Pattinson was quick to pinpoint a habit of Stewart’s that he found amusing.

“I don’t think Kristen would say it’s nerdy, but she literally only watches the cooking channel, especially on set. It’s bizarre. She has a TV in the make-up trailer, which is always on. It’s her only diva-ish behavior, having the cooking channel on, at all times, in every room,” Pattinson said.

But Stewart reminded both Pattinson and Lautner that her passion for the cooking channel paid off for them, too.

“And you all reap the benefits,” she said.

It was a notion that Pattinson and Lautner couldn’t disagree with.

Kristen Stewart once credited her bond with her co-stars for ‘Twilight‘

Stewart believed that her close relationship with the cast helped make the Twilight films what they became. If she didn’t have that initial connection with Lautner and Pattinson, the Spencer star thought Twilight might have looked much different.

“I can’t imagine what this movie would have been if I didn’t have really, really solid and growing relationships with them,” she once said in an interview with Movie Fanatic.

Stewart also agreed that she and her Twilight castmates were like a family. But she described what communication was really like between them when they weren’t filming.

“Also, a common question is ‘So, are you guys a big family? Do you always talk to each other?’ Yeah, but it’s more like the idea that when I don’t see Taylor for a while, suddenly I go, ‘Agh.’ And I take my phone out. It’s not like I see him all the time or every day. It’s just that when you work with people like that, you can give so much, you’re so comfortable and you can do no wrong, and so they’ve got you,” she added.

