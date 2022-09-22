Robert Pattinson Once Shared He Would Only Be Interested in Playing James Bond in 20 Years

Robert Pattinson already recently attached himself to a franchise with The Batman. But in 20 years, the actor once felt he might try his hand in another major franchise with James Bond.

Former James Bond director Danny Boyle thinks Robert Pattinson would be a great James Bond

Robert Pattinson | Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic

As many know, Danny Boyle was originally tapped to direct Daniel Craig’s last Bond movie No Time to Die. Although circumstances prevented him from shooting the project, Boyle still remained passionate about the franchise. So much so that he offered his take on who should follow in Craig’s footsteps after the actor’s departure.

After watching Pattinson’s performance in the movie High Life, it occurred to the prolific filmmaker that Pattinson would be a perfect choice.

“And it was so bizarre, because I was sitting there thinking: ‘Oh my God, they should get him to be the next Bond,'” Boyle once said in an interview with The Guardian.

During the conversation, Pattinson’s age came into question. It was asserted that Pattinson might have been too young at the moment to play Bond. But Boyle disagreed.

“No, no,” Boyle said. “He must be in his 30s. How old was Connery? He’s ready now.”

Robert Pattinson once shared he’d be interested in playing James Bond in 20 years

Ironically, Pattinson shared years ago that he might be interested in pursuing the coveted 007 role. However, being 26 years old at the time, he didn’t feel he was ready at that stage to play the character. So the actor was perfectly willing to wait a few years before he seriously went after the role.

“Yeah, I’d definitely like to go for Bond, but in more like 20 years,” Pattinson once told The Sun (via Yahoo). “There’d be nothing worse than, like, ‘let’s get a fresh-faced Bond.’ That would be the worst idea in the world. It would be ridiculous to reinvent it as some young posh kid.”

The Twilight star also quipped that his Bond might need to go for a grittier take after Craig’s portrayal of the character.

“After Daniel Craig, you have to have some baggage. I’d have to be tortured in the first few scenes. I’d have to do the first film with one arm or something,” Pattinson said.

Since a decade has already passed since the interview, Pattinson might have one more decade left until he pursued the role. Although with the actor having matured into his 30s, he might already be at the best age to fill in the MI6 agent’s shoes.

How long before a new James Bond will be cast?

Since Craig retired the James Bond character, speculation has run rampant about who the next Bond could potentially be. Along with Pattinson, names like Henry Cavill, Idris Elba, and Tom Hardy have been thrown around quite frequently. Despite the fancasting, Bond producer Barbara Brocoli shared that the new James Bond is still some time away.

“Nobody’s in the running,” she told Deadline. “We’re working out where to go with him, we’re talking that through. There isn’t a script and we can’t come up with one until we decide how we’re going to approach the next film because, really, it’s a reinvention of Bond. We’re reinventing who he is and that takes time. I’d say that filming is at least two years away.”

RELATED: Robert Pattinson on Why He Never Fought Against ‘Twilight’