Robert Pattinson Once Shared There Were Times Kristen Stewart Made Him ‘Uncomfortable’ in ‘Twilight’

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart got along well enough behind the scenes on Twilight. Despite how close they became, Pattinson confided that Stewart initially had some habits on set that made him uncomfortable.

Kristen Stewart was once very candid about what could potentially cause her ‘bad acting’

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart | Franziska Krug/Getty Images

Spencer star Kristen Stewart has proven herself to be a capable actor to many. Her longevity in Hollywood, and her several award nominations, have vouched for her abilities over the years.

But Stewart asserted that her acting could be helped or hurt by the team of other actors she finds herself working with. The normally private star was once very candid in an interview with ET about how her own team could make or break her performance.

“Everyone knows that you’re better with other actors who are really present, who you are having the same experience with, but I am made or broken on it,” Stewart said. “If I’m working with someone who I’m not vibing with, or who I have to fake anything with, then it’s sad for me and it’s bad acting.”

This wasn’t entirely just a theory to Stewart, but rather the star was speaking from experience.

“I haven’t been totally screwed, but I’ve had to force things. I’ve had to be in front of people and be like, ‘Oh, thank God we only have a few scenes together,'” she said. “I never know until a few days, or a few scenes, in.”

Robert Pattinson once shared that Kristen Stewart sometimes made him uncomfortable on the ‘Twilight’ set

Stewart’s standards when it comes to her acting wasn’t just targeted at her fellow co-stars. Even back in her early Twilight days, Stewart wasn’t afraid to share her opinions to her Twilight director regarding certain scenes. But Pattinson admitted that her ex-girlfriend’s straightforwardness on the set could make him a bit uneasy from time to time.

“Kristen is always really good but also clearly speaks her mind. That can be a bit uncomfortable. After we shoot a scene she sometimes looks at the director and says: ‘Let’s do that again,'” Pattinson once said according to SÃ¤chsische Zeitung (via Digital Spy). “If I did that she would probably kill me! She would probably say something like, ‘Shut up! The Scene was perfect!'”

This wasn’t the first time Stewart made Pattinson feel slightly uncomfortable. When they first auditioned, The Batman star found himself anxious acting alongside his co-star. But his nerves might have helped him stand out from other actors who auditioned for Twilight.

“I was a little intimidated by Kristen [Stewart] in my audition. So I played it like a guy who is beating himself up a lot about everything. I don’t think anyone else did it like that,” he said in an interview with Time.

Robert Pattinson was going nuts thinking about his first audition with Kristen Stewart

When he auditioned with Stewart for the role, Pattinson was almost convinced that he’d cost himself the part. In an interview with Vanity Fair, The Lighthouse actor admitted that he went into his Twilight screen test with a bold performance.

“I was still in the mode thinking, I’ve got to make this really, really serious. This is not just a sexy thing. . . . I was slamming my head against the wall and kind of going nuts,” he said.

Pattinson was ready to give up his acting pursuits afterwards, having informed his parents about his plans to return home.

“I remember calling my parents [afterward] and saying, ‘That’s it. I’m not doing this anymore.’ And then hearing, ‘O.K., fine,’ which was not the answer I wanted to hear at all,” he recalled.

Little did Pattinson know, his performance was exactly what Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke and Stewart were looking for.

“When Kris did the scenes with the other three guys, it wasn’t happening,” Hardwicke said. “But when we did it with Rob and Kristen, it wasn’t perfect, it was still raw and unformed . . . but you could see that they had this nervous attraction and this pull towards each other. You could see the chemistry, and Kristen was adamant, [saying], ‘I think he is by far the best.'”

