Robyn Brown and Kody Brown have emerged as the villains of Sister Wives over the last several seasons. While it is easy to see how their bond has led to problems between Kody and his other wives, Robyn Brown won’t hear any of it. In the series’ most recent episode, Robyn shut down any talk that she might have played a role in the decimation of Kody’s other marriages. She called her sister wives feelings “ridiculous and bogus.”

Robyn Brown calls her sister wives’ feelings “ridiculous and bogus”

Over the years, there has been a lot of talk about the Brown family’s troubled dynamic. In recent seasons, both members of the Brown family and TV viewers have suggested that Robyn Brown turned Kody Brown against his other wives. Now, Kody’s fourth and legal wife is punching back.

Kody Brown and Robyn Brown in an episode shot at home for TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

In the Oct. 1 episode of Sister Wives, Robyn sat down for a confessional and took some shots at her former sister wives. She said their belief that she has turned Kody against his three former wives is “ridiculous and bogus.” She went on to say that the other wives had trouble with Kody because they didn’t deal with their “own issues.”

Robyn has claimed a lack of communication has always been a problem for Kody with his other wives. While likely true, things have certainly gotten worse since Robyn appeared. It would be impossible for Kody to communicate with them if he was spending all of his time with Robyn. He has done just that since moving the entire family to Flagstaff, Arizona.

Janelle and Christine’s feelings aren’t 100% wrong

Sure, Sister Wives viewers haven’t seen Robyn directly influence Kody’s relationship with his other wives. Still, her influence is problematic. Christine and Janelle’s feelings about Robyn and how Kody treats her are not wrong. In fact, it has long been theorized that Robyn has been sneakily pulling Kody away from his other wives for years. Since Robyn came into the family, the focus has been 100% on making her comfortable. Kody’s attempts to make Robyn happy have been to the detriment of everyone else.

The Brown family all together | TLC/YouTube

When Robyn first came into the family, she brought debt. The group paid it off for her. She wanted to open a jewelry business, and the family funded that, too. Neither action benefited the family. Instead, it was for Robyn specifically. The family’s hasty move from Las Vegas to Flagstaff, which caused physical separation and financial strife, was reportedly to benefit Robyn.

Kody has also held Robyn up as the gold standard of a polygamist wife. He has carried on about how Robyn has been given “scraps” and that he opts to stay with Robyn more than his other wives because she’s “loyal.” He has ignored his other wives, and Robyn has been totally fine with that. She’s only taking issue with everything now because she’s being blamed.

All in all, it’s very easy to see that Janelle and Christine’s feelings about Robyn and her role in the Brown family’s downfall are far from “ridiculous and bogus.” Robyn might have been trying to defend herself, but she sure didn’t endear herself to fans by minimizing and dismissing Christine and Janelle’s feelings. Over the last three seasons, Robyn has shown a startling lack of empathy. It doesn’t look like that will change anytime soon.