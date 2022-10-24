Rocio Olea From ‘Jersey Shore’ Season 2 Speaks out About Relationship With Pauly DelVecchio

Many fans will remember Pauly DelVecchio‘s girlfriend from season 2 of Jersey Shore, Rocio Olea. Over the last 12 years, Rocio has stayed out of the spotlight — until now. Find out what she says about her previous relationship with the reality TV star and what she has been up to in the last 12 years.

‘Jersey Shore’ Season 2: Rocio and Pauly DelVecchio dated in Miami

In season 2 of the MTV reality series, Pauly ignored the golden rule: “Never fall in love at the Jersey Shore.” Before meeting Rocio in Miami, Pauly had a fling with Danielle in season 1, who fans will remember as the woman who “stalked his whole life on the boardwalk.”

Things were different in season 2 when Pauly connected with Rocio. The duo went out on a few dates and she was able to hang with the Jersey Shore crew. However, when Pauly left Miami, he also left his relationship with Rocio. In the season 2 finale of Jersey Shore, the couple said goodbye in matching yellow outfits.

Rocio from ‘Jersey Shore’ is ‘alive and well’ and single

On Oct. 23, 2022, Rocio posted a video on TikTok revealing what she has been up to for the last 12 years. “Hi guys, it’s Rocio from Jersey Shore Season 2,” she started.

“I have been MIA for the past 12 years,” Rocio continues. “You guys couldn’t find me anywhere online. I’m alive and well.” Rocio says she’s not married and has no kids yet, but she has been living a “very happy and normal life.” On the other hand, Pauly is in a relationship with Double Shot at Love star Nikki Hall.

Rocio said she created a TikTok to keep fans updated on her life and what she looks like now. “Not much has changed except the color of my hair,” she added, sporting a blonde hairdo.

“I’m still the same silly girl and I still have that same Little Mermaid towel,” she added. “It’s old but I still have it and I’m going to bring it out one of these days.”

“Thank you guys so much for all the positive comments and wanting to know where I’ve been for the last 12 years,” Rocio continued. Then, she gave fans some more details about her previous relationship with Pauly.

Pauly DelVecchio’s relationship with Rocio Olea was ‘natural’

Some Jersey Shore fans are skeptical about the inner workings of the show and what Jersey Shore producers plant, but Rocio assures her relationship with Pauly was authentic. “I want everyone to know that the relationship between Pauly and I was totally natural, very real,” she says in her video, adding:

“Nothing was staged by producers. I have nothing but love and admiration for Pauly. He’s said nothing but great things about me.” Rocio Olea, TikTok

“Aw she is such a sweet girl, I always liked her for Pauly,” one fan wrote on Reddit. “Good to hear she wasn’t a plant by production.”

Rocio from ‘Jersey Shore’ isn’t on Instagram

Fans interested in keeping up with Rocio can follow her on TikTok @RocioJerseyShore. At publication, it seems like Rocio is still off of all other social media platforms, including Instagram.

