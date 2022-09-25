Rod Stewart’s Las Vegas Residency Made $57 Million

Rod Stewart is an award-winning icon, bagging two inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Grammy Living Legend, New York Times bestselling author, and the ASCAP Founder’s Award for songwriting. Additionally, in 2016, he officially became Sir Rod Stewart after being knighted for his services to charity and music.

Inside Rod Stewart’s Las Vegas residency

Rod Stewart performs in Las Vegas | David Becker/Getty Images for MTV

Since its premiere in 2011, Rod Stewart: The Hits has maintained its position as one of the most highly-reviewed and must-see shows on the Las Vegas Strip. The show features Stewart’s chart-topping hits covering his decades-long career, such as “Hot Legs,” “Every Picture Tells A Story,” “Infatuation,” “Forever Young,” “Maggie May,” “Tonight’s The Night,” “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy,” and “You Wear It Well,” among other hits.

For over 10 years, Stewart has delivered an arena-sized concert in an intimate concert experience exclusive only to Las Vegas residents. Until 2018, Stewart’s residency spanning over seven years and over 140 shows held at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace has earned the artist roughly $57 million, according to USA Today. It’s considered one of the top residencies.

Why Rod Stewart keeps returning to Caesars Palace Las Vegas: “It’s probably the best venue in the world” – https://t.co/MeBf9cIg0P pic.twitter.com/Rj3aGw2tgT — Warm 106.9 (@Warm1069) May 13, 2022

Rod Stewart’s Las Vegas residency extending to 2022

Stewart plans to return to Las Vegas in 2022 for 10 shows of his acclaimed residency, Rod Stewart: The Hits, according to The Music Universe. Live Nation Las Vegas and Caesars Entertainment will present the residency, which will be held at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee plans to perform on select dates between May 13-21 and September 23 to October 1, 2022.

Besides the return of Stewart’s Las Vegas residency, the icon also plans, on November 12, 2022, to release his highly anticipated album The Tears of Hercules, allowing his fans to hear one or two tracks from the album for the first time live in concert.

Rod’s impeccable career spans over five decades, featuring a string of number-one hit albums and singles. Having sold over 250 million records, Stewart is a genius at his craft, with his trademark gravelly voice which has earned him a spot in millions of fans worldwide from his humble beginning days to his current days of worldwide superstardom.

Rod Stewart crashes couple's Las Vegas wedding and sings to them https://t.co/KsainRLOK1 pic.twitter.com/9MnzmkiOGV — FOX 13 Seattle (@fox13seattle) October 4, 2019

Rod’s music career started in 1962 when he took up street performing with a harmonica. He joined the Dimensions in 1963 as a vocalist and harmonica player. In 1964, he joined The All Stars and Long John Brady before transferring to the Jeff Beck Group in 1967. Stewart then joined The Faces in 1969 while maintaining a solo career and releasing his debut album the same year.

His music has been a fusion of different genres, making him stand out. Over time, Rod has topped several charts and won multiple awards for his music career and charity.

Rod Stewart’s net worth

Stewart’s main source of wealth is music from an over five decades-long career. He has sold over 200 million records and has a net worth of well over $300 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Stewart’s success in selling many records makes him one of the best-selling musicians in music history. Turning 78 at the beginning of 2023, he is still releasing music. This means his net worth will likely increase, even as he extends his Las Vegas residency in 2022.

