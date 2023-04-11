Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Allegedly Has ’24/7 Minders’ While Filming New Episodes of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’

Thanks to social media, we know the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast was filming in Orlando, Florida just before the Easter holiday 2023. Many were shocked to learn Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was filming, too. According to a blind item, Ronnie didn’t come alone. Here’s what we know about the alleged “minders” the reality star had in tow while filming new episodes of JSFV.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is filming with the ‘Jersey Shore’ cast in Florida

On April 8, TMZ reported Ronnie was at the Margaritaville Resort in Orlando where the newest season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is filming. Ronnie’s appearance with the Jersey Shore cast is shocking to many, especially after learning of Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola’s return to reality TV in March 2023. The two had a tumultuous relationship during the show’s original run — one that led Sammi not to rejoin the cast when the reboot started in 2012.

"Jersey Shore" stars Ronnie and Sammi were in one of reality TV's most toxic relationships, one that forced her away from the cast for years … and now the two are shockingly back under the same roof. https://t.co/h7Rkcd8RKa — TMZ (@TMZ) April 8, 2023

TMZ’s report doesn’t clarify whether Sammi and Ronnie will film scenes together — only that he was at the Orlando resort. Sammi’s current boyfriend Justin May is also on the trip. Again, it’s unclear if the new couple will have any scenes with Sammi’s ex.

Ronnie allegedly has a handler while he’s filming ‘Jersey Shore’ in Florida

A celebrity rumors account shared claims about Ronnie traveling with a “handler” on April 8. According to the blind item, Ronnie has “24/7 minders with him” while filming new episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (via Instagram/Reddit). “It was the only way any of his domestic violence victims would film with him,” the claim continued, alluding to Sam. “It also keeps him from drinking or doing drugs.”

“A lot of celebrities have them to stay sober for insurance/contract reasons,” one Redditor pointed out in the comments. Ronnie has a sponsor who he spoke with on-camera in a previous episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. It’s unclear if that’s who is on the trip with him.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet reached out for comment regarding these claims. MTV did not return our request by the time of publication.

Is Ronnie still sober?

According to the most recent update from Ron, he is sober after being in treatment for “eight or nine months.” Now, Ronnie is focused on raising his daughter. In the season 6 episode, Ronnie listed his Los Angeles home and spoke about his move to Miami, where he intends to start a new business called Sneaker Clinic. More details regarding Ronnie’s sobriety are likely to be discussed in the second half of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 6.

Ronnie and Sammi’s relationship is bound to come up in new episodes

Another hot topic that’s likely to come up in new episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is Sammi and Ronnie’s relationship history. Since the two are both coming back to reality TV, the show can’t ignore their sordid past or what they’ve been up to since leaving the show. Of course, only time will tell, but if we know anything about the Jersey Shore producers, they have a penchant for getting the answers to questions fans are most curious about.

Watch the first half of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 6 Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. Stay tuned for updates regarding the second half of the season, which will likely premiere in late summer 2023.