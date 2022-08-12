Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Explains His Rehab Journey in ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 5

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro opens up about his rehab experience in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5. The MTV star shares an update on his sobriety with Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino in “The Meatball Show” episode. He also talks about the treatment he pursued during his mental health break from the show.

‘The Meatball Show’ brings Ronnie back to ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’

So far, Ronnie has only appeared in the premiere episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5. The reality star took a step back from the show earlier this year to focus on raising his daughter and his mental health. In the episode, Ronnie sits for an interview for the first time in a while and jokes: “Let’s see if I remember how to do this.”

“It’s been a long year and a lot of just doing the right thing and being a full-time dad and being sober,” he tells the camera. “[I’m] living the best life that I can live one day at a time.”

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro went to in- and out-patient treatment in 2022

Earlier this year, there was speculation about Ronnie seeking treatment. A source alleged to The Sun he wasn’t ready for rehab despite the statement he released about taking a break from the show. However, “The Meatball Show” episode of JSFV clarifies Ron’s journey.

“I really want Mike to see where I’m at in my life because I’ve gone to treatment before and I’ve slipped up,” Ronnie tells the cameras. “Now I’m sober and I think that it has humbled me out.”

“I heard you’re doing the right thing,” Mike tells his roommate, who he hasn’t seen in almost a year. “Last time … I did my 30 days, but it’s like 30 days isn’t going to fix 30 years of f***ed up,” Ronnie says.

As Ronnie reveals to Mike, he is working with a sponsor, who checks in on him to make sure he’s “doing the right thing.” Ronnie also shares he went through in-patient treatment and intensive outpatient treatment.

“The first time I didn’t do [treatment] and then the second time I was like, ‘This is the road I have to take,'” Ron said. During their sit-down, Mike admits he had to try treatment “three or four times” before he stuck with it.

‘GTL’ has become self-care for Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

The cast of Jersey Shore has become synonymous with the “Gym, Tan, Laundry” lifestyle. But as Ron mentions in “The Meatball Show,” it’s really their way of self-care — an aspect that has become even more important in his sobriety journey.

“If I’m sick, I can’t take care of my daughter,” Ron says in the episode. At this time, he’s dedicated to being a full-time dad to Arianna Sky. “My whole life revolves around this little tiny person,” he says.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro owes his ‘Jersey Shore’ castmates an apology

Like Mike, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans are eager for Ronnie to reunite with his roommates. As Mike tells a producer in the episode, everyone is owed a personal apology from Ronnie.

“Everyone was upset at the time because of some of your actions,” Mike tells Ronnie during their sitdown. That same source also alleged to The Sun the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast didn’t want to film with him earlier this year. However, they have all publicly expressed their support for Ron’s break from the show.

Whether we’ll see Ronnie reunite with his roommates in the remaining episodes of season 5 is unclear at publication. Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation every Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

