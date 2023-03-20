Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jenn Harley Now Reportedly Moving to Miami, but Not Together

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jenn Harley aren’t together now, but they’re both planning to move to Miami, Florida once their homes in Las Vegas sell. Here’s what we know about their individual plans to move, plus the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars’ relationship statuses in 2023.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jenn Harley | MTV

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jenn Harley were together from 2017 to 2019

Like Ronnie’s relationship with Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, much of his relationship with Jenn was showcased In the MTV series. The couple started dating in 2017 and welcomed their daughter Ariana Sky in April 2018.

But things between Ronnie and Jenn weren’t perfect. The couple was on-again-off-again and included multiple arrests for domestic violence and Ronnie in and out of rehab. The couple officially ended things in 2019.

Jenn Harley works in real estate now

Though not an actual Jersey Shore cast member, Ronnie’s ex-girlfriend was known as the “Baby Mama” in earlier seasons of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. “I wasn’t an actual cast member,” Jenn told the Las Vegas Review Journal in February 2023. “My role was ‘Baby Mama.’ However, my daughter’s father was part of the show, and we were part of his life.”

Since leaving the show, Jenn earned her real estate license and now works as a listing agent in the Las Vegas market. She has sold residential properties for the last three years. “I wanted to get out of that lifestyle and into something else,” Jenn said. “The real estate in Vegas is amazing. I’ve done very well in my career.”

Ronnie and Jenn are reportedly moving to Miami, Florida

According to The Sun, Ronnie wants to move to Miami after his Las Vegas home sells. Jenn has similar plans. “Ronnie and Jenn are moving to Miami for a fresh start,” an insider said. “They each haven’t purchased a new house yet. They’ll be relocating after their homes are sold.”

“I’m moving to Miami after the house sells,” Harley later told the Review Journal. “I’m excited about a fresh start. It’s always been a dream of mine to live in Florida.” Despite the impending move, Harley plans to keep her Las Vegas Realtor license and sell real estate in Nevada and Florida.

Ronnie and Jenn are both single in 2023

After ending things with Jenn, Ronnie began dating Saffire Matos in 2020. He was arrested for alleged domestic violence in April 2021, then proposed to Saffire in June 2021. However, by November 2021, their relationship was on the rocks. The couple officially called it quits in 2022 and Ronnie is reportedly single at publication.

Jenn also moved on after Ronnie and started dating Joe Ambrosole in 2021. They also got engaged, but their relationship was reportedly over by August 2022 (via The Sun). At publication, Jenn hasn’t publicly shared that she’s in a new relationship.

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ doesn’t feature Ronnie or Jenn anymore

Jenn hasn’t been part of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation for a while. Ronnie was last seen in season 5 of the MTV series but has since stepped away to focus on his sobriety, mental health, and daughter. The Jersey Shore cast are filming season 6 at publication, but Ronnie still doesn’t appear to be part of the reality TV series anymore, especially with the return of Sammi “Sweetheart.”

Keep up with Ronnie on social media and watch new episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Thursdays on MTV.