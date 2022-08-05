Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Returns to ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Next Week After 19 Episode Hiatus

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro will return to the reality TV spotlight in the Aug. 11 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Here’s what we know about Ronnie’s upcoming appearance in season 5 of the MTV series, plus a reminder about why he stepped away in the first place.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro | Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV

Ronnie appeared in the season 5 premiere of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’

Many fans were shocked by Ronnie’s appearance in the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 premiere. In the episode, which aired in January 2022, Ronnie asked Saffire Matos’ parents for permission to propose.

Many of Ronnie’s roommates thought it was “kind of soon” for him to get engaged, but as Vinny Guadagnino pointed out, a proposal doesn’t always mean marriage. Ronnie did obtain permission to ask for Saffire’s hand and proposed to her in July 2022. However, the couple have since allegedly called off their engagement.

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino sits down with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro next week

After the “Mike vs. the World” episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation aired on Aug. 4, MTV aired a teaser for “Angelina’s Truth,” which will air on Aug. 11. “How does it feel to be back in Jersey?” a producer asks Ronnie in the clip. “It feels good,” he replies.

“I’m eager to make an amends,” Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino says in the trailer. He meets up with Ronnie to have a conversation about his break from the show in the next episode.

“Everyone was definitely upset from your actions,” Mike tells his roommate. The Sun previously reported the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast didn’t “want to film with [Ronnie] because they believe[d] he [was] not mentally stable.” The source added: “They [felt] he [was] a ticking time bomb and he [made] all of them look bad.”

However, the Jersey Shore cast spoke highly of Ronnie in a conversation with Page Six. “We respected his decision to take a step back and focus on mental health because that’s what’s ultimately the important thing,” Pauly DelVecchio told the outlet. “I certainly support that decision he made to take that step back and I wanna respect that with him.”

Ronnie left ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ for his mental health

In April 2021, the Jersey Shore star made headlines when Saffire called the police for a domestic violence dispute. Ronnie was arrested but not charged with a misdemeanor. However, his arrest violated his probation (via TMZ).

Shortly after that in May 2021, Ronnie announced he was stepping away from the MTV series on Instagram. “After talking to the team at MTV, we have mutually agreed that I will step away from the show while I seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I’ve ignored for too long,” Ronnie wrote in his Instagram Stories.

“My number one goal now is facing my struggles head-on. This process will be difficult, but my #1 priority is to get healthy and be the best man and the best father I can for my daughter.” Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Instagram

Shortly after, a source alleged Ronnie wasn’t ready for rehab. “He is trying to say he can get better with mental help without going to a facility,” the source told The Sun in May 2021.

It’s unclear if Ronnie ever made it to rehab, but he will likely address his mental health and personal life in the upcoming episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. It’s unclear how many more episodes of season 5 will feature the reality TV star.

Tune in every Thursday to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on MTV.

