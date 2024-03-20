Rumors have swirled about Kate Middleton's whereabouts ever since her disappearance from the royal spotlight after Christmas 2023. But Rose Hanbury doesn't want any part of it.

It’s been years since Rose Hanbury’s name was in the press. The British socialite, who often ran in the same circles as Prince William and Kate Middleton, suddenly disappeared from parties and outings about five years ago. Of course, rumors started to swirl that Kate had wanted her phased out due to infidelity, but William’s lawyers immediately denied the allegations. Ultimately, there was never any proof to the story, and William and Kate left the rumors in the past.

Now, though, things have started up again — and Rose Hanbury has reportedly denied the allegations.

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Joe Giddens/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Rose Hanbury’s lawyers deny Prince William affair

Back in the late 2010s, a tweet went viral claiming that William had been involved in an affair with socialite Rose Hanbury. William’s lawyers immediately denied it and put the rumor to bed. But when Kate disappeared after Christmas, the rumors resurfaced. Conspiracy theories claimed Kate’s disappearance was related to everything from an affair with Rose to William fathering her children. William and Kate have not given any light to the recent rumors, but that hasn’t done much to help them. And while most people with sound minds don’t believe what they’re hearing, Rose seemingly still felt it was necessary to come out and deny the allegations since the palace wouldn’t speak up.

According to Business Insider, Rose’s lawyers released a statement denying any affair allegations. “The rumors are completely false,” Rose’s team said. The comment from the lawyers was also prompted by Stephen Colbert giving light to the affair chatter on his late night show. It’s unclear whether Rose and the Wales family even spend any time together at this point in life, but the rumors running through X that William fathered her children might take things a bit too far. After all, these are real people with real marriages and families.

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Samir Hussein/Pool/WireImage

Prince William and Kate Middleton were reportedly just spotted together

… Of course, nothing is good enough for internet trolls these days, and many people don’t believe it. But according to a video obtained by TMZ, William and Kate were spotted walking together outside of a farm market in Windsor. Kate looked happy and healthy, and it appeared to put to rest any rumors that she and William aren’t happy together.

However, some people on X and TikTok don’t believe what they’re seeing. They feel that Kate is walking too quickly and carrying a heavy bag, which doesn’t coincide with being unhealthy after abdominal surgery. The truth ultimately remains unknown, but for now, we can only believe what we see, and it appears that William and Kate are doing fine.